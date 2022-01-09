Extra Effort Award: Brianna Zenke, Luther High School

A diagnosis of Type 1 diabetes hasn’t kept Luther High School senior Brianna Zenke from giving her best to her school, community and education.

Zenke learned in the middle of her seventh grade year she had the condition. The disorder means she has to make five to seven finger pricks a day to check her blood sugar levels and be conscientious about her diet.

“Throughout these obstacles in her life, she has been able to keep a great attitude,” said LHS Director of Guidance Mark Loersch. “It seems like she is always smiling and she never complains. It is even more remarkable that she maintains a 3.9 GPA while also playing sports and being an active member in our school’s student council.”

Because of those attributes and her efforts to meet the challenges she faces, Zenke has been nominated for the La Crosse Tribune’s Extra Effort Award. While grateful for the recognition, she doesn’t think her challenges are more significant than other high schoolers. She credits her support group and faith for her achievements.

“When I heard I was nominated for the Extra Effort Award, I was and am so thankful to my parents, teachers, and friends. Mostly, I am grateful to Jesus,” said Zenke. “Life can be so stressful at times. It can feel like you’re doing it all alone and that no one notices. I find it so comforting to always have Jesus to go to. I know that I should continue to put in the extra effort even when others don’t notice.”

She is also thankful for the technology that helps her with the diabetes. When Zenke started treating the disease, she had to administer insulin with syringes. A few technology improvements later, she now uses an insulin pump.

The treatments allow her to take part in the activities she loves, especially sports. She’s competed in volleyball and track in years past, but she’s been part of the basketball program for four years.

“Brianna has been the prime example of a humble yet passionate student-athlete over the four years she has been in our basketball program,” said LHS basketball coach Ryan Svendsen. “She was voted one of our team captains earlier this week by her teammates. She received votes from every player on the team. Brianna has had many physical battles that would sideline most players and give them reason to take time off or be less committed. This could not be further from what I’ve seen with her.”

Svendsen recalled during the first game of the year Zenke had foul trouble all night long and only was able to play about nine minutes of the game. The coach remarked Zenke remained engaged and invested in her team throughout the game.

“Brianna does not have it in her to ever put herself ahead of her teammates,” said Svenden. “In my opinion, if Brianna is selected for this scholarship, it could not be going to a better example of a student-athlete who lets their light shine on a daily basis.”

In addition to being a captain of her basketball team, and a representative on the school’s Student Council for three years, Zenke has been a member of the National Honor Society and the Knights football manager.

She has further served the LHS student body as the president of Rejuveknights. The group’s mission is to help other students to have a positive experience at the high school.

“I’ve been a part of Rejuveknights for the last two years,” said Zenke. “We make Luther fun by doing things like faculty breakfasts, uplifting quotes, free snacks, help with dances, fun posters, etc.”

Being someone who knows the value of service to others, Zenke is aware she must also take time for herself.

“I know that I need to take care of myself, so I rest when school, sports and diabetes become difficult,” said Zenke. “I go to God with everything, and that’s so much easier being surrounded by other Christians. Jesus is who keeps me going because I know he’s the one who will always be there.”

Zenke brings her servant leadership values to her community by playing piano and as a childcare volunteer at her church. She also occasionally volunteers at the Good Steward Resale Shop.Zenke and her two brothers became a family when their parents Garth and Jennifer Zenke adopted them.

While she plans to continue her education after graduation, she has yet to decide on a career choice.

