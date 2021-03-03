Extra Effort: Bangor senior meets challenges at home, school

Bangor High School senior Austin Bass has earned the admiration of the school’s teaching staff for his resilience and tenacity to manage home and community needs along with his school work.
“I am incredibly proud of Austin and greatly admire his perseverance and that of his family,” said Dave Lueck, Bangor Middle/High School academic assist teacher. “Through extra effort, Austin Bass beat the odds to become a success story, and I couldn’t be more proud of him.”
For his devotion to his family, dedication to his schooling and service to his community, Bass has been nominated for the Extra Effort award by BHS.
Lueck noted Bass struggled early in his high school career. Although the student has always been a capable student, schoolwork took a backseat to other matters in his life. Those other matters involved his family.
Earlier in 2017, the Bass family took his now 4-year-old nephew, Keygun, into their home. The family situation became more complicated when Bass’ mother was diagnosed with heart failure that same year.
“That’s been a difficult thing for everyone in my family to not only process but figure out how to fix any and everything we can,” said Bass. “I’ve helped raise Keygun with my parents since we brought him home from the hospital, and he’s been more like a brother ever since.”
While the family added a new member to the home, Bass lost a loved one.
“Austin’s grandmother, with whom he was very close, recently passed away unexpectedly,” said Lueck. “Through all of this, Austin and his family have stuck together and fought through the hard times.”
The disruption in Bass’ family life could have had a negative impact on Bass’ school work.
“However, with the support of his family, especially his mother, Austin steadily progressed,” said Lueck. “Though there have been substantial obstacles, such as virtual schooling due to COVID, Austin always found a way to succeed.”
With support from his parents, community and his own determination, Bass is now one semester away from graduating and is planning to further his education.
“What’s more, he is considering a career in counseling or teaching, so he can help others as they navigate life’s barriers,” said Lueck.
Those plans are to attend the Minneapolis Community and Technical College to major in psychology. His goal is be a counselor or become employed in social work.
Bass feels it’s important to give back to his community after all the help his family received.
“Austin also takes pride in being a member of the Bangor community by helping his Grandpa and the Bangor Lions Club,” said Bass’ mother, Renee Bass. “He liked helping the Lions with cleaning the highway and helping the Lions with their pancake breakfast. Austin also likes helping the Lions set up the park for Bangor Fun Daze and knows being a part of helping this community always makes it a proud day to be a Bangor Cardinal.”
Bass has also helped with maintenance and yard work at the Rockland Methodist Church and the Sparta Chapter Order of the Eastern Star with setup and cleaning as well as other fundraising events.