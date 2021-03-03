Extra Effort: Bangor senior meets challenges at home, school

While the family added a new member to the home, Bass lost a loved one.

“Austin’s grandmother, with whom he was very close, recently passed away unexpectedly,” said Lueck. “Through all of this, Austin and his family have stuck together and fought through the hard times.”

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The disruption in Bass’ family life could have had a negative impact on Bass’ school work.

“However, with the support of his family, especially his mother, Austin steadily progressed,” said Lueck. “Though there have been substantial obstacles, such as virtual schooling due to COVID, Austin always found a way to succeed.”

With support from his parents, community and his own determination, Bass is now one semester away from graduating and is planning to further his education.

“What’s more, he is considering a career in counseling or teaching, so he can help others as they navigate life’s barriers,” said Lueck.

Those plans are to attend the Minneapolis Community and Technical College to major in psychology. His goal is be a counselor or become employed in social work.

Bass feels it’s important to give back to his community after all the help his family received.