Extra Effort: Bayron Urbina Cabrera, Arcadia High School

ARCADIA — In 2021, now-Arcadia High School senior Bayron Urbina Cabrera started the adventure of a lifetime when he moved to the U.S. from Honduras.

At an age that brings changes for any person, his life changed completely as he faced the challenges of adapting to a new home in a new country.

Urbina Cabrera, who is the La Crosse Tribune’s Extra Effort nominee for Arcadia, said that living in the U.S. is very different from living in Honduras.

School has been easier for him than it was in Honduras, he said, as there is more access to technology and help after school.

Since coming to Arcadia, Urbina Cabrera shared he has had to work to improve his English, which comes with difficulties in a community full of different cultures that may use different words to mean the same thing.

He also said that he’s experienced cultural shocks — both with American culture and the Mexican culture that is a strong presence in Arcadia.

While Mexican culture is very similar to Honduran culture, he said some differences surprised him, like elements of the local community’s quinceañera celebrations. As for American culture, he has noticed that men seem to be a lot more distant and share less than those who speak Spanish.

Despite the differences, Urbina Cabrera said he has enjoyed connecting with new people in Arcadia and likes sharing stories about his time in Honduras.

While Urbina Cabrera has faced many difficulties in the past few years, he said that he powers through the tough times with “the support of my family, because I talk with them every day, so they support me a lot. They told me that I need to continue my goals here. I can do whatever I want here. I can go to the college. I have a lot of opportunities here.”

One of his family members here is his younger brother.

“I try to be responsible and try to improve every day because I want to be a good example for him,” Urbina Cabrera said.

In Urbina Cabrera’s Extra Effort nomination form, school staff shared, “Bayron has demonstrated incredible resilience and perseverance in many ways. Despite having suffered tremendous losses, hardships and traumas, he has been able to be a successful ‘A’ student and athlete. Although when he moved here it was a completely new culture and language for him, he has worked incredibly hard to become proficient in English and find success here.”

Staff went on to say, “Bayron is a great positive role model for our students and a bright spot in the day for the staff and teachers. He has helped people to move, contributed his help whenever he is asked, and even helped our district mental health coordinator by serving on a peer-to-peer suicide prevention team. He is a tremendous asset to the community.”

Urbina Cabrera looks forward to a bright future full of opportunities. He plans on attending a university and studying either architecture or civil engineering.

Urbina Cabrera said that he wants to “dedicate myself to what I’ll study because I would be happy. I’m very interested in architecture because I have liked everything that surrounds construction, and architecture is the career that I have in mind.”

While he didn’t share a particular college he has in mind at this time, he revealed that he has applied already to multiple colleges in the area.

When he continues his education, he hopes to also play on his university’s soccer team.

IN PHOTOS & VIDEOS: 250 trees planted in Arcadia Trees Trees Trees Trees Legacy-Trees partners with Ronald & Joyce Wanek Foundation to plant trees in Arcadia Trees Trees Trees Trees Legacy-Trees team works to plant trees in Arcadia Trees Trees Trees Trees Trees