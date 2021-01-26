Extra Effort: Black River Falls High School senior won’t back down

If there’s one thing everyone will tell you about Adelina Martinez, it’s that she just won’t give up.
“I always try my best,” Martinez said.
The 18-year-old Black River Falls senior was diagnosed with the autoimmune disorder postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome in 2017 and celiac disease in 2018.
The fast heart rate, low blood pressure, fatigue, and nauseousness caused Martinez to miss 76 days of classes during her sophomore year alone. Junior year also found her absent a lot. She now works virtually due to the pandemic and her underlying conditions.
Despite that, she made her sophomore and junior year honor rolls, has taken numerous advanced placement classes, graduated from Western Technical College’s emergency medical technician program in December 2020, and has already been accepted at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse to study biology in the fall.
“I’m trying my best to take advantage of times like this and keep busy,” Martinez said, “so I’m not thinking about [COVID-19] or quarantine. I’m trying to focus on schoolwork and things that will help prepare me for my future.”
Eventually she wants to become a physician assistant in orthopedic surgery and continue to live in Black River Falls, a community she finds “amazing.”
“I love helping out my community whenever I can,” she said, “or I just like helping whoever I can in general.”
It’s no surprise the 2018-19 Miss Black River Falls court found Martinez capturing the Miss Congeniality title. It meant participating in multiple community events – from donation drives to cleaning trash along community trails – and expending precious energy.
“My sickness didn’t stop me because serving my community is important to me,” Martinez said.
Karen Kutcher, the counseling secretary and registrar at Black River Falls High School, has known Martinez for four years, but grew closer to her during her protracted illnesses.
“She has struggled with her health, but it has never gotten her down,” Kutcher said.
When gluten was stripped from Martinez’s diet, Kutcher — who also has a gluten allergy — stepped in with recipes, as well as cooking and shopping advice.
“She’s the type of person who would pass that knowledge on,” Kutcher said. “She would help the next person down the line.”
Martinez is also more worried about how she can give back to anyone other than herself, Kutcher said, and it’s her “heart of gold” that makes others want to help her in any way they can.
“This girl is like my own daughter,” Kutcher said. “She’s just taken a piece of my heart.”
They even text.
“I usually don’t text with kids,” Kutcher said, “but with her I will. She can contact me any time when she’s struggling. We just have a really good relationship.”
Barbara Abbott, Martinez’s grandmother, was with her for countless hospital visits; the blood draws, the IV fluid treatments, the endoscopy, and the news of each result.
“We tell her every day, ‘It’s going to be a struggle, but you’ve got a handle on this, girl. You’re going to make it through this,’” Abbott said.
It’s re-enforcing something innate to Martinez.
“Ever since she was little she’s been outgoing,” Abbott said. “She likes to have fun in life.”
Martinez praised her family, especially Abbott and her parents, Oscar and Carrie, her friends, teachers, counselors, and her personal heroes, her doctors.
“Everyone was so supportive and caring,” she said. “I couldn’t have done it without them.”
She feels honored to be so publicly recognized by those close to her. She credits them equally in her success.
She also wants to share a valuable lesson she’s learned on her journey so far.
“As long as you work hard you can accomplish anything,” she said.