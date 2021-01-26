Extra Effort: Black River Falls High School senior won’t back down

“I love helping out my community whenever I can,” she said, “or I just like helping whoever I can in general.”

It’s no surprise the 2018-19 Miss Black River Falls court found Martinez capturing the Miss Congeniality title. It meant participating in multiple community events – from donation drives to cleaning trash along community trails – and expending precious energy.

“My sickness didn’t stop me because serving my community is important to me,” Martinez said.

Karen Kutcher, the counseling secretary and registrar at Black River Falls High School, has known Martinez for four years, but grew closer to her during her protracted illnesses.

“She has struggled with her health, but it has never gotten her down,” Kutcher said.

When gluten was stripped from Martinez’s diet, Kutcher — who also has a gluten allergy — stepped in with recipes, as well as cooking and shopping advice.

“She’s the type of person who would pass that knowledge on,” Kutcher said. “She would help the next person down the line.”