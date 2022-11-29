Extra Effort: Blair Taylor senior overcomes loss of mother

Since he was 15 years old, Blair Taylor High School senior Juan Lopez has had to make his own way in life. When his mother passed away during his sophomore year, Lopez no longer had the support he relied on from his parent.

“Anything I needed help with she would be there,” said Lopez. “She always supported me, especially my artwork. She was my main role model in my life, the person I looked up to. She was my everything and I love her very much.”

Lopez is the youngest in a close-knit family; he has two older sisters and two older brothers. Because of his mother’s health issues, the family was limited in the activities they could do together. Before her death in May 2021, her partial disability meant Lopez and his older sister had to help their mother with basic needs and care.

Because of the responsibilities Lopez took on at home, in addition to his schoolwork, and the maturity he developed after his mother’s death, Lopez was nominated by Blair-Taylor High for the La Crosse Tribune’s Extra Effort Award.

Lopez cherishes his mother’s memory and recalls her as an amazing person, funny, kind and helpful. He’s also proud of how his mother struggled during her illness.

“During the months leading up to her passing, she would be in and out of the hospital a lot,” said Lopez. “This was also during COVID time, so it was very difficult for me to see her.”

Lopez’s mother had always been there when he came home from school so he could talk to her about his day. Knowing he couldn’t do that anymore was even more devastating because of he had a small social circle.

“It was never easy for me, and it took a very long time for me to accept and overcome this,” said Lopez. “I was in an extremely hard time in my life, and it definitely showed and reflected on my relationships and my schoolwork. I never really hung out with anyone during school, never did sports or participated in many events, and I wasn’t doing well in my classes, and the loss made school much more difficult for me.”

Lopez’s older sister, Arianna, only a high school senior at the time, became his legal guardian. Lopez had to learn to become independent, not only at school but also at home.

“It took Lopez a little while to overcome this tragedy, but after Juan processed what happened and reflected on his life, he became more cooperative and involved within the school and community,” said BTHS counselor Cole Van Schyndel. “As it was a struggle to come to school, Juan became motivated with track in the spring of 2022. He got involved with track and field, then wanted to join multiple clubs and organizations at school.”

Lopez called joining the track and field team a “life changing experience ... With track, I was able to get myself out there and finally get out of my shell and be more social and be recognized for my achievements. I then joined cross country and that was also an amazing and life changing experience. I’ll be doing track my senior year as well. I was also able to deal with the loss by doing my artwork. This helped me a lot and gave me comfort in myself.”

In the fall 2022, Juan became a class officer and became involved with the school district’s Big Cats/Little Cats mentorship program. He also joined FBLA and BT Club.

“Juan has been a positive role model for the staff and his peers,” said Van Schyndel. “He has committed himself to being a positive individual who gives back to his school and community. The whole school appreciates Juan’s involvement and continuous smile every day. Juan has overcome a huge obstacle and continues to overcome challenges every day that come from his past situation.”

In addition to art, Lopez’s favorite courses in school are science, some mathematics and physical education.

Also active in the community, Lopez enjoys volunteer opportunities and helping when he can, joining fellow club members when taking on service projects.

After graduation, Lopez is thinking about attending Chippewa Valley Technical College and then transferring to UW-Platteville to study forensic science.

