Extra Effort: California transplant works to find her place in Whitehall High School

Whitehall High School senior Holly Pirk proved a California transplant can flourish in the Midwestern environment. But it does take some extra effort.

Because of her work to not only fit into her new community, but to thrive, Pirk was nominated by her high school for the La Crosse Tribune’s Extra Effort Award.

“Holly is an unstoppable force that will lead so many others to her place of compassion and resilience,” said Stuart Neal, WHS band director, in his letter recommending Pirk for the award. “Her continued display of this resilience will no doubt allow Holly to grow and flourish through the challenges she faces in her transition to secondary education and beyond, and her strength and sense of self will only grow exponentially as she is continually exposed to the more thoughts, more ideas, more experiences and more worldviews that she will encounter moving forward.”

Before getting to a place of resilience, Pirk had some challenges to overcome when she started as a freshman. She and her mother, younger sister and younger brother moved to the Whitehall area while her father remained in the military in California. Pirk struggled to settle into a new home, understand the small school culture and develop healthy friendships.

“Before I moved to the area, I had spent the majority of my life in big towns, cities and military bases,” said Pirk. “I came from a very big and culturally diverse environment, to one that was extremely small. Not only was the sense of community different, but I had moved all the way from the west coast to the Midwest, so everything was different and strange.”

Initially, Pirk struggled academically and fell into the wrong crowd.

“Much of her freshman year, Holly would tell me that she didn’t care about her grades and passing her classes,” said Laura Eide, WHS counselor. “I saw her making choices that were not in her best interest.”

However, Eide noticed a shift in Holly’s attitude about school and relationships midway through the student’s sophomore year. While Pirk still struggled with her place within her family and the absence of her father as well as adapting to her new life, she began to make a space for herself.

Pirk credits WHS English teacher Leah Trempe with helping her find a way forward. Trempe is also the student’s advisor and track and field coach.

“Although I had almost failed her class and showed no care for it, she saw the potential in my work and recommended me to be in an honors class for my sophomore year,” said Pirk about her coach and advisor. “She was also new to the area and thriving, which showed me that I could be successful here as well.”

Trempe said Pirk “has demonstrated excellence of character through her ability to overcome and adapt when confronted with adversity, her strong sense of critical thinking skills and self-worth, and her passion and enthusiasm. Not only was she working through the confusions, uncertainty and excitements that come with becoming a new high school student, she was also facing the challenge of transitioning to a new family structure, new state, new school, new community, and all of the sense of loss and fear that comes with leaving behind the world you already know and love. It was clear that the mountain of circumstances affected Holly, and she struggled early in the year with making high-quality friendships and completing her schoolwork.

“It was clear to me that her work was of excellent quality, but she was struggling to get through the year with the surmounting stressors. By the end of the school year though, Holly looked like a different person. She had started to find nurturing friendships, and she was able to develop a system to get her work done that allowed her academic strengths to come through.”

Pirk also credits band, where she plays the euphonium, with helping her grow and overcome her personal challenges.

“Holly has been an amazing student for me,” said Neal. “I have loved watching her figure out how to cope with a new community and grow as a person and a musician. She has become a central figure in band and is an excellent leader on her instrument and in her behavior. The other students enjoy her personality and presence. I can always tell a major difference between the times she in the room and times when she isn’t. She always strives to be her best and always accepts new challenges. I am so proud to know her and to have taught her. It is truly a privilege.”

The positive changes Pirk made to her new life also have been noticed by other staff members.

“When I look at her transcript today, she has taken four to five college level classes, a rigorous math curriculum while working, being involved in athletics and clubs,” said Eide. “Holly’s current cumulative GPA is really something to be proud of and has gotten her accepted to several of her top college choices.”

Pirk also participates in wrestling cheerleading and Chess/Board Games Club. She was recognized with the leadership award in track and band.

Pirk intends to attend UW-Milwaukee in the fall majoring in anthropology with the goal of working as a field archaeologist and then becoming a museum curator.