Extra Effort: Cashton student driven to succeed, plans to attend Viterbo

CASHTON – Kadin Ahler has what you’d call a winning smile.
Just ask anyone in Cashton, where the 17-year-old attends high school, graduating this spring. He’s known locally for his enthusiasm, spirit and positiveness – which leads always to that smile of his.
“You can’t stop yourself from progressing,” Ahler said. “You can never stand still. You always must be moving forward. You can never look back.”
Ahler, who has spent a great deal of his life living below the poverty line and often moving from place-to-place, considers the Cashton area his home. He attended West Salem High School his freshman and part of his sophomore years. After a bit of time in Holmen, it was his best friend’s family who took him in and allowed him to return to Cashton.
“Live it day-by-day,” Ahler said. “You can never worry about tomorrow or what already happened. Just live it.”
Part of his personal ethic, his credo, was learned by his father, who has been incarcerated since Ahler has been young. Still, the son has managed to take good and important lessons from his father’s experiences – Ahler may be young, but he’s been able to separate out the clear, positive nuances.
“He taught me most of what I keep to this day,” Ahler said. “Quite simply, he taught me the way he thought things should be. He was a very fair man. He taught me: respect your elders, respect everybody. You might not know them, but you respect them first. It’s not about anything else. You don’t ever need to make anyone feel less than you. It’s all about equality.”
Greg Stritchko, Cashton public school’s K-12 counselor, has known Ahler since he was very young. He’s been amazed by Ahler’s positive countenance in the face of adversity.
“I just can’t get over how positive he’s always been,” Stritchko said. “All these changes. Even when his teeth were rotten he could smile. He was always just grinning away like life was peachy.”
It’s that internal optimism, which always comes through shining, that has inspired Stritchko as a counselor.
“There’s a lot of kids who go through a whole lot less that suffer a whole lot more,” Stritchko said.
Ahler has been accepted at Viterbo University, and he’s thinking of studying accounting or economics. He’s always loved computers, and he thought he might focus on technology as a profession, but then he realized something about himself.
“I can talk a lot,” Ahler said. “I realized that that’s really important in business. I just love business. I love watching the economy, the stocks, anything that’s businesses oriented.”
Going to a four-year university wasn’t always a seemingly realistic goal, at least according to one of Ahler’s six sisters, Stephanie Gullicksrud. That was, until she realized how driven her brother is to succeed.
“His drive has really blown me out of the water,” Gullicksrud said.
It’s not the only quality of his that’s impressed her.
“I’m so proud of him,” Gullicksrud said. “He’s had to deal with so much, and grow up so fast. I just admire how he’s been able to persevere.”
Ahler has seen where life can lead, Gullicksrud said, and he knows where he wants to end up – and where he doesn’t.
“I think his drive comes from, ‘Hey, I don’t need to follow that same path,’” she said.
Higher education is important to Ahler, who said he realized it would give him the opportunity to study with experienced professionals who can help him learn from their own experiences. He decided to stick with his education, even though a degree isn’t required to earn a living.
“I may be able to still be successful in business, but college allows me to learn how people who are already familiar with it can teach it to me,” Ahler said. “It will give me the intelligence to do what I want to do.”
He’s positive about that, and everyone who knows Ahler knows how he gets when he feels positive about something.
Just ask around Cashton. They’ll tell you.