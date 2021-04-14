Extra Effort: Cashton student driven to succeed, plans to attend Viterbo

CASHTON – Kadin Ahler has what you’d call a winning smile.

Just ask anyone in Cashton, where the 17-year-old attends high school, graduating this spring. He’s known locally for his enthusiasm, spirit and positiveness – which leads always to that smile of his.

“You can’t stop yourself from progressing,” Ahler said. “You can never stand still. You always must be moving forward. You can never look back.”

Ahler, who has spent a great deal of his life living below the poverty line and often moving from place-to-place, considers the Cashton area his home. He attended West Salem High School his freshman and part of his sophomore years. After a bit of time in Holmen, it was his best friend’s family who took him in and allowed him to return to Cashton.

“Live it day-by-day,” Ahler said. “You can never worry about tomorrow or what already happened. Just live it.”

Part of his personal ethic, his credo, was learned by his father, who has been incarcerated since Ahler has been young. Still, the son has managed to take good and important lessons from his father’s experiences – Ahler may be young, but he’s been able to separate out the clear, positive nuances.