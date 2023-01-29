Extra Effort: Central senior continues to brighten lives in honor of father

Aubrey Hass is happiest when she’s outside shooting, whether it be clay pigeons, deer or turkeys. For the Central High School senior, shooting has always been a family sport.

Aubrey started shooting with her dad and grandpa when she was just 9 years old. By age 11, she was competing at the varsity level for the Central-Logan Trap Team. Since then, she has shot a perfect 50/50 score and been to the national competition three times.

“It’s just such a family sport to us,” Aubrey said, who placed first in the state last year. “My grandpa is the head coach of the high school team, so I’m always with him.”

With her dad and grandpa, Aubrey would compete in the trap league at the Chaseburg Rod and Gun Club and take day trips for hunting.

In September 2021, the Hass family sport changed forever. Aaron Hass, Aubrey’s father, passed away from COVID-19.

“Our first year without him we were pretty much in survival mode,” said Aubrey, who was nominated for the 2023 Extra Effort award for Central High School.

Kevin Colburn, social studies teacher at Central, nominated Aubrey. Colburn has known her for almost a decade since his daughter and Aubrey were on the same softball team.

“She’s such a happy person and a hard-working kid. I saw that get extinguished when her dad passed,” Colburn said. “It was probably six months to a year of seeing that spark in Aubrey disappear. It was really hard for those of us that really care about her to see.

“But what I’m so proud of is how it’s coming back. ...Her determination to do what she wants to do and to be successful for her dad has become really part of who she is.”

After her dad passed away, Aubrey had no motivation for school, a place that had once been enjoyable.

“I just wanted to be at home because that was my one safe place where I felt OK,” she said. “I didn’t have any work ethic towards school at all. It was just very hard, going through this whole entire thing and then they’re still expecting me to be a full-time high school student.”

Sports and the positive team environment helped Aubrey find her motivation again. In her senior year, Aubrey was on varsity for volleyball, trap shooting and softball. Additionally, Aubrey found herself rededicated to her studies when she joined the Health Science Academy.

“I don’t have such sadness anymore that I was kind of stuck in last year. I’ve found ways to be more productive and focus on school,” she said. “Since he passed away, my biggest goal is to make him proud and do everything that I had planned out way before he passed away.”

Since Aubrey was in elementary school, she knew she was interested in a career in the medical field. When her father was in the hospital being treated for COVID-19, she was introduced to respiratory therapy. Aubrey plans to attend Western Technical College after graduation for a certification in respiratory therapy.

“I found the program interesting and I always felt like it would be like giving back to all the people who helped (my dad),” she said.

As a part of the Health Science Academy, Aubrey is one of eight students in a certified nursing assistant training program. She plans to work as a CNA while in college.

Kara Hass, Aubrey’s mom, has been grateful the program has helped keep Aubrey accountable in reaching her goals.

“With everything that she went through junior year, just sticking with this has been the most impressive to me, because a lot of kids would hardly make it to school, let alone a special program,” Hass said.

Hass and Colburn both noted that Aubrey is a determined young woman who does not quit when things get tough, whether it’s in sports, school or life.

“One of the things that makes her so special is when things don’t come easy, instead of quitting she just bears down and works harder,” Colburn said. “That resilience that she shows in her everyday life is going to make her successful.”

After her dad’s passing, Aubrey has found herself being a “grief advocate.” She’s vocal in asking the school to include conversations and lessons around dealing with grief in health classes — the skills and support she felt like she was lacking when she needed it most.

“I tell people (my dad) was the happiest person I ever met. You could hear his laugh across the whole store and he was always the light of the party,” Aubrey said. “My personality reflects off of him, and I know he wouldn’t want me to be sad.”

“Aubrey is just always bubbly and happy, she’s silly at times and serious at times,” Colburn said. “She’s just somebody who brightens the room.”

Friends have started an Aaron Hass Memorial Scholarship Fund at the Chaseburg Rod and Gun Club. The group will be giving two $3,000 scholarships to local high school students who shoot trap and are planning to enter the workforce after graduation.

In Photos and Video: 2022 Extra Effort Awards