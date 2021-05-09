Extra Effort: Central senior has a generous spirit

Quartell Roberson has seen it plenty of times before, when students feel like something has been taken from them — whether it’s family, friends or opportunity — and they decide to take from others.
But the opposite is true of Central High School senior Aaliyah Bowman, who is almost constantly giving and uplifting others despite facing personal hardship.
And you can almost guarantee that she will do so with a smile.
“Most of the time, she’s as positive as ever,” said Roberson, who teaches at La CrossRoads and coached Bowman on the Central girls basketball team. “To be going through it — like I said — you wouldn’t even know because she usually wears a smile on her face.”
“I get told a lot that I’m always the happy person, always have a smile on my face,” Bowman added. “There’s a teacher here at school (Scott Linssen), every time I walk past his room, he goes, ‘Hi, Smiles,’ because I smile so much.”
That’s part of the reason Bowman is a La Crosse Tribune Extra Effort Award recipient.
“Any interaction that I’ve ever had with Aaliyah is memorable just because of how gentle and poised and gracious that she is in those interactions,” said Tatiana Wolf, a social worker at Central. “She’s hard to forget because of that.”
The extent to which Bowman exhibited those traits, even as a freshman, caught Wolf off guard, especially considering what Bowman went through growing up.
Bowman’s parents divorced when she was young, and she lacked stability at home. There were periods of financial struggle, and Bowman watched her mom endure hardship of her own, including having the power cut to her house.
Bowman also experienced homelessness and was in foster care before going to live with a friends’ family her sophomore year.
Bowman said she frequently turned to basketball as an escape and drew strength from role models — such as Roberson, who met Bowman at a young age through church, and her older brother, John, who passed along a key attribute.
“He always had a smile on his face, and he was always happy,” Bowman said.
It’s easy to see why Wolf expected to lend lots of support to Bowman as a freshman, but it’s also no surprise she found only a resilient smile.
“She just comes with this inner strength that, she just took care of it,” Wolf said. “She was just so strong and so resilient, and she just had this resolve that she was going to be successful in high school no matter what. And she took care of it all on her own.”
Bowman did so while also working to put others first.
Wolf watched Bowman take peers under her wing and offer encouragement or advice. Roberson described her as a “pick-me-up” player for the basketball team. Bowman is also lending support to one of her close friends, whose parents have separated.
Bowman is a member of Ujima Circles — a program focused on mental health, character, leadership and mentoring — and gives back outside of school as well, including at the Amie L. Mathy Boys & Girls Club.
“I think there’s a lot of give in her — sometimes too much give,” Roberson said. “But I think it’s a great quality to have, obviously.”
“I like helping people because I know the struggle sometimes, and it’s hard,” Bowman said. “It’s good to have someone to help you and be there to help with the struggle because sometimes it’s just hard to take it on yourself.”
It makes sense, then, that Bowman’s next steps will be geared toward helping those in need. She plans to attend Western Technical College for two years before transferring to a four-year university to study either early childhood education or counseling.
“I like working with kids, and I also want to help kids,” Bowman said. “I want to help them through what I went through, and I want them to look up to me as someone to be there for them.”
Both Roberson and Wolf see enormous potential in Bowman, and both have lobbied for her to stay in La Crosse after college.
“What I told her was, whether she decides to go into education or social work — or whatever she’s doing — we would be the luckiest community to have her stay and do any of that in our community,” Wolf said.
Regardless, Bowman is sure to impact lives with her generous spirit and always-present smile.