Extra Effort: De Soto's McKenna Obert overcomes losses of family members

De Soto High School senior McKenna Obert has faced and overcome personal, academic and athletic challenges with great positivity and perseverance.

When she was 8 years old her mother, Lori, died in June 2012 due to breast cancer. In October 2016, when she was in seventh grade, her brother Joey died by suicide.

“The (passing of my mom and brother) helped me see the world and life differently; I see that (things) are not set in stone. You have to live life fully.”

Ashley Wateski, who is one of Obert’s teachers and was also her head volleyball coach, said the senior has made the choice to “look at the bigger picture and not superficial things.”

Obert’s positivity and perseverance earned her the La Crosse Tribune Extra Effort Award nomination for De Soto High School.

Obert said a strong support system at school and strong family support helped her work through the loss of her mother and brother. “They let me take a seat and let me feel what I felt and helped me when I needed help.”

She said even though the deaths of her mother and brother took a toll on her academically and emotionally, she wouldn’t be the person she is today.

Obert said Wateski, whom she has known since middle school, and her grandmother, Alice Obert, have inspired her.

“Ms. Wateski has been a strong support system for me and has always been there,” she said. “My grandma lives next door and has been there all the time when I needed her… She was a mother figure to me until my dad remarried.”

Obert is planning on attending nursing school at Western Technical College and then transferring to Viterbo University. Her career goal is to be an infusion nurse or work in pediatrics.

She said anatomy, chemistry, college biology and medical terms are classes that have helped her prepare for a career in nursing.

Wateski said Obert became interested in nursing because of the support nurses gave her mother. “She wanted to do that — help others through a challenging time.”

Obert said her mother’s home nurse made her feel comfortable during a time when it was difficult for her to see her mother so ill. “I wanted to be a nurse to help out children like I was helped.”

Wateski said Obert is “self-driven for success and looks out for the best in others.” “She’s caring and thoughtful for others. She has a bubbly smile and I can’t get enough of it.”

Obert, Wateski said, is a role model for other students because she goes above and beyond to help classmates with whatever they need. “She’s taken a leadership role teaching fellow peers… If she can help another person she will.”

Over the past four years, Obert has attended youth group and participated in cleanup days in Stoddard and De Soto. She is a youth hunter safety instructor. In addition, she has also helped DHS with bagging masks and helped put tables and chairs away after school activities.

Obert has also served others who are not a part of her community. During this year’s basketball season, she had a sports injury that displaced her front teeth and ended her season. During this challenging time Obert realized she needed to find the good and help others as she would have wanted to help her teammates on the court.

“During this time, the Michigan school shooting occurred, where an athlete gave his life to protect and save others,” Obert wrote in an essay. “This moved me to want to give back in remembrance of him to hopefully not see similar future situations happen and continue to remember someone who did an act of selflessness.”

Obert said the school had accumulated over the years many jerseys that were no longer in use, and she asked for permission to sell them. The money will be donated to the athlete’s family.

“The Shillings lost their son who was a senior in high school. I may not know the loss of a child but I do know the loss of a parent and brother,” Obert wrote.

