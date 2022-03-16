Extra Effort: G-E-T senior makes most of fresh start

Melissa Flynn wasn’t sure if she would like transferring to G-E-T High School ahead of her freshman year.

Moving meant forming new relationships, which can be challenging for independent and quiet people like Flynn. And trust issues stemming from a difficult home life only added another layer to that challenge.

But now, four years later, Flynn views it as a fresh start.

“It’s a lot better,” the senior said. “A lot better.”

Flynn has had to persevere through hardship and put her independence to good use, all while setting herself up well for a bright future. Those are among the reasons she is a La Crosse Tribune Extra Effort Award recipient.

“In a sense, I don’t think a lot of people know that she’s gone through what she’s gone through,” said Maddie Vinzant, a counselor at G-E-T. “That’s also just another example of her strength in a sense. She’s very resilient.”

Flynn didn’t have much stability growing up. Her parents separated when she was young, and she bounced from house to house, with her older sister often babysitting her and her three younger siblings.

Eventually, Flynn lived with her mother full-time. But that, too, came with difficulties.

Flynn’s older sister moved to Milwaukee to live with their grandmother, while her younger siblings stayed with her father. And with her mother frequently out of the house — sometimes for days at a time — Flynn was left to take care of herself.

“I mean, that’s kind of just how I grew up. I didn’t really have anybody around except my sister, even when I was really little,” Flynn said. “I guess that’s kind of just what I thought the normal was.”

But her older sister moved back to the area, which opened up the opportunity for Flynn to join her and transfer from the Blair-Taylor school district to G-E-T.

She took it.

The change wasn’t easy at first, but Flynn adapted. She’s learned to open up and formed new friendships. She’s a two-sport athlete — gymnastics and softball — on top of juggling a part-time job and her schoolwork, some of which includes college credit.

It can be stressful at times, but Flynn has managed to thrive in the face of it all.

“I’m just always in awe of her,” Vinzant said. “Most teachers might not even know (what Flynn has gone through). She’s beautiful and smart and popular and a great athlete.”

Athletics are important to Flynn, particularly weightlifting. As someone who had dealt with intense migraines, she understands the importance of physical health and believes lifting helps her maintain hers.

“It’s just like a daily thing for me,” Flynn said. “I can’t live without it for some reason.”

It’s no surprise, then, that she wants it to be part of her future.

Flynn plans to attend UW-La Crosse, where she will study exercise science and business management. The ultimate goal is for Flynn and her older sister, who is a personal trainer, to open a gym.

“She knows exactly what she wants to do in her life, and she’s going to do it,” Vinzant said. “I’m super proud of her.”

Eric Lee can be reached at eric.lee@lee.net or via Twitter @ByEricLee

