It takes grit to survive homelessness and abuse, and Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau High School senior Jordan Kreger has shown she has what it takes. But even more than grit, Kreger has shown she has the resiliency and tenacity to thrive despite her troubled history.

The student’s formative years lacked stability. There were times that Kreger and her older sister had to fend for themselves when their mother would disappear for days. Such incidents included being left alone in a camper without running water or other utilities.

“Throughout childhood, I went to five different schools and only had enough time to make friends before I would move again,” said Kreger. “A lot of the time, we were living with my mother’s friends or in homeless shelters. It was difficult not always having a place to call home. Out of all teachers, there were only a couple that were understanding to what I was going through and were helpful throughout the whole process.”

Maddie Vinzant, G-E-T High School counselor, describes Kreger as an amazing, resilient young woman.

“She has endured so much in her life, and I’m in awe of her perseverance,” said Vinzant. “Growing up, she moved around a lot and attended five different school districts. She dealt with abuse and homelessness during her childhood and adolescence, and she entered the foster care system in eighth grade, which brought her to G-E-T. Now, she has been adopted and found a wonderful group of friends who have been so supportive of her. As a senior, she continues to challenge herself by taking multiple AP courses, physics and is involved in our acapella group, Out of The Blue.”

In recognition of Kreger’s accomplishments, the high school nominated her for the La Crosse Tribune’s Extra Effort Award.

“Being nominated means a lot to me,” said Kreger. “I’m hoping that sharing my story will help someone who’s having a hard time and bring light to their future.”

As Kreger entered her teen years, she and her sister were asked by their foster parents whether the two would consider adoption. When the two sisters determined their mother wasn’t going to get better despite her assertions she would change, the sisters agreed to go ahead with the proceedings.

“I was adopted at age 16,” said Kreger. “Now that I’m adopted, I live in a more stable environment.”

In addition to her two adoptive parents, Kreger now lives in a full household of eight siblings, three dogs and two cats.

Kreger credits a stable home life as well as the support of her friends for a more promising outlook for herself. She also recognizes there are times she needs to focus on herself and get reset.

Vinzant noted that Kreger’s determination and tenacity is balanced with measures of kindness and calmness.

“I just want my children to not have to go through what I did,” said Kreger.

With the confidence that comes from a more stable home life, Kreger has become more involved in school life. Among the activities she has found fulfilling is singing in the school’s choir. The choir director has also noted Kreger’s special qualities.

“Jordan is one of the most resilient students I’ve had in my 17 years of teaching,” said Ryan Stuempges, G-E-T choir director. “She has been through so much, but because of her positive attitude she continues to succeed at the highest of levels.”

Kreger has also become more involved in the community by volunteering at Marinuka Manor.

Vinzant is confident Kreger will have a much brighter future.

“Her drive for success is so admirable, and I can’t wait to see what she does in the future,” said Vinzant. “She’s very interested in the medical field and plans to pursue a degree in radiology. I know she will be successful in whatever she chooses to do.”

While she hasn’t decided which college she will attend, Kreger is looking forward to going to furthering her education.

