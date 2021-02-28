Extra Effort: G-E-T senior shows 'fierce courage' in sports and academics

Ryan Vetsch doesn’t let his physical limitations keep him from reaching his full potential. The Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau senior has struggled with a congenital disorder that reduces his strength and the range of motion in his limbs.
“While Ryan is aware of his limitations, he doesn’t let them define him,” said Abby Fernan, G-E-T school counselor. “Even though he has tools to help make his life easier, he often chooses to not utilize them and continues to be completely independent. Despite his physical obstacles, he remains positive and keeps his spirits high. I have never once heard him complain about his limitations. His sense of humor allows him to easily talk to everyone, peers and teachers alike. He goes the extra mile. He is such a neat kid, very insightful and thoughtful.”
Vetsch has been diagnosed with arthrogryposis multiplex congenital. Children with the condition are born with one or more joint contractures which cause abnormal tissue to shorten muscles. The shortened muscles don’t allow the person to extend or flex the joints they are attached to.
Vetsch has a power chair at school to use as needed that Shriners Children’s Hospital assisted him in obtaining, but Vetsch continues to push himself physically to walk on his own each day.
“Ryan participates fully in school activities, even though he has deficits in strength and range of motion,” said Fernan.
Vetsch’s underlying neuromuscular condition also includes bilateral clubfoot deformity, knee flexion contractures and multiple joint contractures.
He has impressed G-E-T social studies teacher and golf coach, Louis Hurd, with his “fierce courage.”
“It takes a lot of courage to be out on the golf course and compete with other golfers, given his physical limitations,” said Hurd. “Golf is a challenging experience for anyone, but I am incredibly proud of Ryan for putting himself out there and competing like the rest of the bunch. I drove him around in the cart for an entire season, and he kept competing, no matter how he was golfing that day.”
In addition to his determination in sport activities, Vetsch impressed his teachers with his growth in academics. Hurd describes the teen’s studies during his early high school years as less than noteworthy. Hurd described Vetsch as quiet and hidden away, never wanting to contribute much. Believing Vetsch wasn’t very driven to succeed at that point in his academic career, Hurd noticed a remarkable change in the student during his senior year.
“One of the biggest changes I saw came this fall during my leadership class,” said Hurd. “He became a leader of the classroom, not afraid to provide answers, not afraid to lead in discussion. Ryan also has an incredibly large, loving heart, and having that class allowed him to showcase it to his classmates on a daily basis, which was beneficial for all. I love having him around, joking with him, because he is the real article. I’m proud of the efforts he has made in all areas of his life.”
Another teacher, Jessica Holder, noticed Vetsch’s work ethic in his effort to succeed. Despite having to cope with physical limitations, Vetsch chose to not take the easy route. Holder was impressed Vetsch resisted using the power chair to get around the school building.
“I have known Ryan for all four years of his high school career,” Jessica Holder. “He is a genuine young man, easy to get along with who has a great sense of humor. I enjoy hearing stories of his vacations where he is able to get around on his own, such as Yellowstone National Park and Fort Myers, Fla. He values the relationships he has with his family and friends, and is considerate of those close to him.”
Vetsch is interested in business and volunteers to run the school store and help with a benefit for a fellow student. Because of this interest, he’s planning to attend Winona State University to pursue a degree in business.