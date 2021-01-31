Extra Effort: Hard work pays off for Holmen senior from Ethiopia

Throughout her childhood, Hope Steinhoff longed for personal attention but because of her living situations, it was generally lacking. The Holmen High School senior was born in Ethiopia and spent her early years in an orphanage in the country’s capital city, Addis Ababa.
She came to the United States when she was around 8, moving to Kansas. Not knowing any English when she arrived, she struggled to assimilate. She eventually came to Holmen when she was adopted by the Steinhoff family.
The Steinhoffs have opened their home to more than 20 children of diverse backgrounds. Because of the large household, the amount of attention they could give to each child was limited.
“I got very frustrated with my parents a lot, more because I felt as if I was doing all of this without support,” said Steinhoff. “Dealing with all that stress, made me understand that my life is very different from a lot of people’s lives, and my parents will not be able to be that support that I need due to the other responsibilities that they have.”
Steinhoff admits there were some nice things about having a big family, but the home situation could be challenging.
“At an early age, I knew that if I wanted a bright future I was going to have to work extra hard and that my friends had a different life than me,” said Steinhoff.
In school, Steinhoff received some personal attention from the English-as-a-second-language staff. Along with helping Steinhoff with language skills, the teachers would help her with other school work.
“I remember having a difficult time with reading and putting words together without stuttering; at times, I would even make up my own words,” said Steinhoff. “My ESL teachers helped me tremendously conquer the higher reading levels, until I finally caught up with the other students.”
She became close with those teachers because of the understanding and patience they showed with her efforts to master the language. They also assisted Steinhoff with tests when the student was unsure of the material.
“I went into their classroom while they guided me by reading the questions out loud or rephrasing the questions,” said Steinhoff.
Steinhoff admits high school classwork was challenging as she prepared for college. Despite struggling with math and biology as a freshman, she excelled in a chemistry class. From there, she went on to take Anatomy and Physiology last year, memorizing all the parts of the body in a second language. She also took a college-level psychology course.
Steinhoff’s efforts were noticed by the school’s staff.
“She does not shy away from hard work, if she has a goal in mind,” said Hanna Niccum, HHS counselor. “When Hope was a freshman, Holmen High School started a girls’ wrestling team. Over 20 girls started on the team, but only a handful finished, and Hope was one of them. She continues to wrestle and is one of the top female wrestlers for the team.”
Looking toward her future, Steinhoff checked into the military and joined the Army ROTC program. Last summer, she went to basic training at Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri, and appreciated being rewarded for her hard work.
“I graduated my senior year by the second term and I plan on finishing the rest of my training this coming summer,” said Steinhoff. “After training, my goal is to attend University of Wisconsin-La Crosse and major in psychology. I strongly understand that I still will have to work a little harder than everyone else, but I clearly understand that my situation and my upbringing have made me who I am and the person I want to become is all up to my work ethic.”
She is active in the community as a tutor at Viking Elementary School. The young students included one of her sisters, who uses a wheelchair. The students looked forward to Steinhoff’s visits and were disappointed when she wasn’t able to be with them.
In addition to volunteering at her church, Steinhoff is employed part-time. Receiving a paycheck has enabled Steinhoff to expand her education by learning to balance a budget, make car payments, purchase insurance and cover cell phone costs.
She has developed the confidence and skills to succeed when she needs to “wrestle” with whatever the future holds for her.