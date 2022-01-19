Extra Effort: Holmen senior overcomes challenges, on track to become a nurse

While the odds might seem stacked against Holmen High School senior Sabrina Vang, she’s persevered and overcame the challenges in her life. Starting kindergarten not knowing any English and in being in the English Language Learner program through the end of her freshman year, Vang has maintained respectable grades in her school work.

Because of her diligence in overcoming the difficulties she faced, Vang has been nominated for the La Crosse Tribune’s Extra Effort Award.

“The fact that my teachers have taken the time to nominate me for this award is so surreal because I always felt like I wasn’t doing enough or my efforts weren’t being noticed,” said Vang. “I am very thankful to be recognized for all the hard work I have put throughout my four years of high school. This is a remarkable achievement I have earned, and thanks to the people around me for being great examples.”

When she was in middle school, Vang lost her mother after a long battle with cancer. Her father has been in and out of Vang’s life since that trying time. Although she has older brothers who help her when they can, Vang has been mostly on her own throughout high school.

When Vang was a freshman, Holmen High School ESL teacher Tamara Bryne worked with the student in the language program. Bryne continued to support Vang in her studies throughout her high school years and as the adviser to the Hmong Student Organization.

“Despite all of the challenges, Sabrina is a bright, positive young woman,” said Byrne. “She currently has a 3.5 GPA, and she works harder than most of her peers to maintain these grades. She challenges herself by taking courses like AP Biology and Pre-Calculus. I am very proud of all that Sabrina has accomplished in her four years despite all the obstacles she has faced.”

Vang hopes the advance classes will help her achieve her goal of becoming a nurse. Already acting on that goal, Vang is currently attending evening classes at Western Technical College to become a certified nursing assistant.

“This is not an easy class, especially when it meets almost every evening from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.,” said Bryne. “With this certification, she can start working in the nursing field before she even graduates from high school and get some great experience.

“Sabrina has accomplished so much in her four years of high school, but the most amazing part is that she has done this without parents and without being a native English speaker. She still comes to school every day with a smile on her face, ready to meet the next challenge.”

Vang admits she has had doubts along the way.

“The most amazing part was doing this independently and seeing how much I’ve grown as an individual,” said Vang. “As I went through a journey in discovering myself and interests, my brothers have been my biggest supporters. Despite all of these challenges, I always strive to become a better version of myself, by being hopeful and optimistic.”

During summer breaks, Vang has lived with her aunt in the Twin Cities, working at the family restaurant in the Hmong Village.

As a freshman, Vang participated in junior varsity soccer. She’s also been active in a Hmong dance group in the La Crosse area since 2015.

“During my freshman and sophomore years (before COVID-19), my group performed at the Holmen elementary schools during Hmong New Year celebrations and also performed at nursing homes,” said Vang. “I am currently an active member of the Hmong Student Organization, working to find ways to promote the Hmong culture in the school districts and also in the Holmen community. Being a part of HSO gives me pride and honor with my heritage and provides me courage to strive through any adversity.”

Looking to continuing her education, Vang is considering the University of Minnesota. She’s also applying to Western Technical College, UW- La Crosse, UW- Eau Claire and UW-Milwaukee.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0