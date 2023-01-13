Extra Effort, Irina Bradley, Holmen High School

Holmen High School senior Irina Bradley credits horseback riding and theater with helping her move beyond her disability.

Because of her daunting efforts to not let spastic diplegia cerebral palsy define her life, Bradley has been nominated for the La Crosse Tribune’s Extra Effort Award.

The staff members of the Holmen High special education team nominated Bradley by noting, “Throughout her life, Irina has been challenged with adversity and meets it head-on with a positive attitude. From mobility limitations to learning needs, Irina has had to work twice as hard as her peers to achieve her personal and academic goals.”

The nomination team also stated Bradley serves as a role model for other students through the high standards she sets for herself and demonstrates strong self-advocacy, work ethic and communication skills.

The special education team members observed Bradley, “. . . is willing to ask for help when she needs it, even if it means meeting with teachers before and after school hours. The quality of work Irina completes exceeds expectations. Additionally, her work is always completed on time in all of her classes. In spite of the immense effort and time she puts into her school work, Irina frequently offers to mentor other students who are struggling to understand academic concepts.”

Putting a light-hearted look on spastic diplegia cerebral palsy, a neuromuscular disorder, Bradley says sufferers might have a tendency to trip over things, even nonexistent objects. She describes how the condition can make her as jumpy as a bird but tough as nails.

“I like to compare it to going to a dance class for the first time with all professionals,” said Bradley. “No matter how hard you try to keep up, you cannot match up. To really get a sense, put some music on. Look up a dance, but instead speed up the play time. Hard right? This is what I feel every day.”

Assisting Bradley in training her body to “get in the dance” is her horse, Stymie. Riding Stymie provides Bradley with movement that mimics the bio-mechanics of human walking. Her horse’s gaits help loosen her body.

“I have to be constantly aware of my body in space, and being on my horse aids in that,” said Bradley. “I am getting therapy while having fun. It’s a win-win for everyone.”

Through the equine-assisted therapy Stymie provides, Bradley has learned every large movement a body makes is based upon smaller movements and all must flow together at the same time.

“I am very tight in my hamstrings, and I have a bit of a weak core, so being on my horse has really helped me gain more strength in those areas,” said Bradley. “I have also had to learn how to isolate different parts of my body such as my legs and trunk so as not to confuse my horse. Posting at the trot is a great example. I have to keep my core engaged but not stiffen up other parts of my body all while up on a moving animal. It’s a real mind game.”

Because of his effect on her life, it’s easy to understand the close bond Bradley has with her horse.

“Stymie is incredible; I do not know what I would do without him,” said Bradley. “Patient, curious and a bit sassy, at times, he has the traits any horse owner would envy. As with any horse he has a mind of his own, and depends on me to keep him safe. I would not call myself an automatic leader, but having Stymie as a partner has built my confidence because he expects me to be there for him every day. Ignoring or fighting with him never works and leads to misbehavior immediately. Because of him I have learned to send clear signals, watch his body language and to mean what I ask for.”

Bradley’s involvement in Holmen High School’s theater program also fosters her self-awareness. As a crew member for her school’s fall production of Little Woman, Bradley painted a set and moved props around during scene changes.

Her theater instructors say Irina is one of the most productive members in their crew because she seeks out projects to work on and stays focused.

Working as a crew member was a new experience for Bradley, and it helped her determine she is better suited to acting.

“Acting really challenges me to think outside of my circumstances and step into a character,” said Bradley. “After the production was over it became clear that I was not the right person for the crew, not just because of the physical part but the emotional toll as well. I craved the stage; the chance to become someone else for a night. I was meant to be an actress.”

Because of her interest in being on the stage, Bradley is always looking for an opportunity to audition at La Crosse Community Theater.

When not in the theater or with her horse, Bradley works out at Unity Fitness twice a week before school.

“The instructors are helpful and always make me laugh,” said Bradley. “Even when I feel lazy, I never regret going. I feel good knowing I am improving my body along the way.”

When asked about what she would like others to know about her, Irina states, “I may not be the fastest or strongest, but I have a lot of determination. I am not afraid of falling down. Stand back, and let me show you what I can do.”

After high school graduation, Bradley is planning to attend Western Technical College to receive some general credits before going to a four-year college to pursue a degree in drama therapy.

