Although Tom Troendle’s father lost his battle with brain cancer three years ago, the man remains top of mind.

“I think about him every day and prayed to him before each of my football games for guidance and strength," Troendle, a Kee High School senior, wrote in an email. "Losing my dad was tough on me especially since I was young when it happened, but I still pray to him to help me through life and teach me how to be a man.”

His father’s journey with cancer was over a 10-year time span filled with the ongoing treatment and constant ups and downs.

“His father’s last year of life (and time in hospice) was particularly challenging for Tom and his entire family,” Jeannine Hisel, K-12 Eastern Allamakee Community School District counselor, wrote in Troendle’s nomination for the Tribune Extra Effort Award. “Despite these challenges, Tom has persevered and maintained solid grades and hard work in sports.”

Troendle said he has grown during high school through his love of lifting, football and friends. “I have been heavily involved in physical activity because of the love I found for it when I was a freshman. This has helped me grow as a person because I learned the value of hard work and have a strong determination to be able to achieve anything I can dream up.”

Hisel said Troendle has grown into a nice role model for underclassmen. “He’s a good kid. He stays out of trouble and works hard in athletics and in school. He’s a good role model of perseverance.”

The school counselor said Troendle has always been strong in supporting his mother as part of keeping things going. “He took the role on to be strong support in his family. … His mom is super proud of him.”

Hisel said his football coach, Chad Winters, told her Troendle worked hard in football and took football, conditioning and training seriously. “That says a lot, too, to stay focused on what’s important and being resilient.”

Since his father’s death, Troendle said he’s been inspired by his mother, Jana, Coach Winters “and other strong figures in my life that help me grow as a better person and teach me how to live a successful life.”

After high school graduation, he plans to attend Iowa State University to study agriculture engineering. His career goals include working in an agriculture field, hopefully in northeast Iowa, possibly with a swine focus.

“I have taken only a few classes that have helped me decide on entering agricultural engineering, but I have always wanted to do a hands-on job and have loved agriculture ever since I was young,” Troendle said. “A few classes that took my interest in the agriculture engineering field have been power technology, which I took apart and put back together an engine, and any of the ag classes that have made me more interested in an animal-related field.”

He has been involved in a variety of activities during high school, including football, basketball, track and FFA. His community activities include 4-H, County Council and National Honor Society.

“Each of these activities has helped me grow as a person by teaching me to work hard and set my goals high,” Troendle said. “Throughout my years of high school, the best advice I could give to anyone is to always work hard and take time to achieve greatness, because there is no shortcut to being the best you can be.”