Extra Effort: Kole Vang a model of quiet persistence

He might not say much, but when the La Crosse Tribune Extra Effort nominee Kole Vang does speak, it’s to ask thoughtful questions which show he’s both determined and engaged.

“He does it quietly,” La Crossroads Coordinator Dorothy Hart said.

The 17-year-old senior at La Crossroads, an alternative charter high school for at-risk students in the La Crosse School District, lives in French Island.

Vang’s life —which has been steeped in poverty, internal family struggles, and the attendant depression he’s struggled with — has been complicated by moving through three elementary schools and two high school systems.

At one point, he’d almost dropped out of high school entirely.

“Kole never liked school when he was younger,” Hart wrote on Vang’s Extra Effort nomination form. “(He) had to move around a lot due to not being able to afford places to live so he attended different elementary schools. His mom struggled to get a job and maintain it for very long. He always felt like he did not fit in so that did not help with wanting to go to school. At one time he skipped school for a month or more because he did not know anyone or feel good about going to school.