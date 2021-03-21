Extra Effort: Kole Vang a model of quiet persistence

He might not say much, but when the La Crosse Tribune Extra Effort nominee Kole Vang does speak, it’s to ask thoughtful questions which show he’s both determined and engaged.
“He does it quietly,” La Crossroads Coordinator Dorothy Hart said.
The 17-year-old senior at La Crossroads, an alternative charter high school for at-risk students in the La Crosse School District, lives in French Island.
Vang’s life —which has been steeped in poverty, internal family struggles, and the attendant depression he’s struggled with — has been complicated by moving through three elementary schools and two high school systems.
At one point, he’d almost dropped out of high school entirely.
“Kole never liked school when he was younger,” Hart wrote on Vang’s Extra Effort nomination form. “(He) had to move around a lot due to not being able to afford places to live so he attended different elementary schools. His mom struggled to get a job and maintain it for very long. He always felt like he did not fit in so that did not help with wanting to go to school. At one time he skipped school for a month or more because he did not know anyone or feel good about going to school.
“Kole then entered LaCrossroads and still missed school some, but not very much. Eventually he started doing homework and doing well in school. He still did not have a permanent place to stay with mom but decided to live with his grandma and grandpa so he would have internet for school and a stable place to live. Since living with grandparents he has done extremely well in school and his attendance has greatly improved.”
There were times Vang was so determined to make it to school, he would walk to the Logan High School campus from French Island, no matter the weather, Hart said. He’s now getting top marks in his classwork, and he’s taking some tough classes.
“He’s really realized, I think, what it takes to have a better future for himself,” Hart said. “He’s one of those kids I do think is gonna make it.”
Vang’s father has been in and out of the criminal justice system for most of his young life.
“I didn’t really have any father figure,” Vang said.
His grandfather, Gregory, stepped in and became a positive influence, not only supporting Vang and giving him a place to live, but also encouraging him to go back to school and make a better future for himself.
“I thank him for that,” Vang said. “I do think he gives me courage to push forward. He cares about me a lot.”
A lot of people care about Vang, which is evident talking to the staff at both LaCrossroads and Logan High School, where Vang has some of his classes.
Stacy Chapman, who teaches math at Logan High School, has had Vang as an advanced math student. He comes into her classroom from LaCrossroads.
“I remember one time I wasn’t sure if he was ever going to come back to school,” Chapman said. “He did come back, and he was very determined to do well in class.”
Although quiet, she said, he tries very hard and is interested in his work.
“As a person, he’s been very determined the whole time I’ve known him,” Chapman said.
Tom Kammer, the Logan High School Health Science Academy teacher who had Vang in his anatomy class, feels the same.
“He was engaged in the class,” Kammer said, “and he thought outside the box a little bit. He’s quiet, but engaged. I think that’s an interesting combination.”
Vang was behind coming into the class, Kammer said, but quickly proved he was committed to not only catching up, but also succeeding.
“He shows a lot of perseverance,” Kammer said.
Vang has been accepted at Western Technical College, where he might study environmental science, or even computers or engineering. He also really likes art.
“If I get a scholarship, I want to go to school right away,” he said. “If I don’t, I want to make some money so I can go to college.”
Whatever path his education leads him down, Vang has the same ultimate, higher goal.
“I want a good life,” Vang said. “And when I have children, I want to be a good father.”