Extra Effort: La Crescent senior overcomes learning disability and loss of older brother

La Crescent High School senior Morgan Dayton knows struggle and heartbreak. Diagnosed with a learning disability as a young child and mourning the death a family member, Dayton has worked to move forward in her life.

“Morgan’s older brother, Jacob, passed away last year,” said La Crescent High School special education teacher Melanie Zitzner. “She has dealt with the loss with such maturity and grit. It’s truly amazing all she continues to do and how driven she is.”

For her commitment in overcoming the heartbreak and learning difficulties, Dayton has been nominated for the La Crosse Tribune’s Extra Effort Award.

“Getting this award validates my hard work and my determination throughout my high school career,” said Dayton. “I have had some unforeseen circumstances with the loss of my brother Jake. When I lost my older brother it has taught me to work harder than ever before and to not give up.”

Dayton has known some good days whenever she thinks about him and how many lives he touched during his short life; he would have been 21 on Sept. 7, 2021.

“He was kind, strong, and so much more,” said Dayton. “He was the person I looked up to and admired; I know I wasn’t the only person who felt that way. Every person Jake touched he would bring out this amazing light in them, he inspired us all to be better people. I promised Jake that I would look after our younger brother Jackson no matter what.”

Zitzner has had the pleasure of working with Dayton for the past four years, watching the student’s confidence grow in her academic abilities.

“She’s come out of her shell and gained so much confidence,” said Zitzner. “She is a diligent, sincere and conscientious worker with leadership and organization skills. She is a serious student with a whimsical side to her personality.”

Over the years, Dayton relied on the school district’s special education program for support for developing learning strategies. Zitzner noted Dayton pushed to grow in her academic skills.

“It hasn’t always been easy for Morgan, but since the beginning of her high school career, I have observed her consistently putting effort into her studies and persevering in the face of some learning challenges,” said Zitzner. “Morgan has gone out of her way to embrace opportunities to challenge herself and has overcome them.”

Zitzner says Dayton improved academically by demanding more from herself and developing discipline to produce quality, substantial work. Dayton held to high academic standards for herself and has been able to meet or exceed those expectations.

“She holds her own during classroom discussions and has truly grown in oral communication skills,” said Zitzner. “She is no longer content to merely observe others from the sidelines. Each year, I have seen Morgan progress more and more as a thinker, a doer and a participator. This area of growth will serve her well in the future.

“She makes a commitment to be a team player whether it is in an extracurricular group or a school project, she does her best to fulfill her role,” said Zitzner. “If a project or responsibility does not come easily, Morgan always faces this head-on with more determination and focus.”

An example of Dayton’s use of those skills is as a member of the high school’s Family Career Community Leaders of America Chapter.

“Morgan spent many hours preparing her project on child development,” said FCCLA adviser Kristy Traxler. “She did extensive research on how technology can affect young minds. She worked with another student to come up with age appropriate activities preschool children could do that did not involve technology. They then worked with a local preschool which sent home kits the girls had assembled that were filled with engaging, learning activities designed for preschoolers to do at home. This project was a perfect example of Morgan’s motivation, and dedication to learning.”

Dayton is also active as a Link Leader, helping freshman feel welcomed at the school.

“Link Leaders talk with them (freshmen) in the hallway when passing by them and make them feel safe and comfortable during school,” says Dayton, “and plan activities with them to participate in and be social with other kids in their class. It is very important freshmen feel like they can talk to me or other Link Leaders. We want them to tell us if they are struggling or need a person to talk to.”

Her desire to help others be at ease has led Dayton to take a certified nurse’s assistant course. The course helps Dayton work toward a career goal of working in a health field. Her plans are to earn a radiologic technology degree and work as a radiologist and is considering enrolling at Lake Superior College in radiology.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0