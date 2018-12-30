Extra Effort: La Crosse Central senior stays strong after losing mother

By the age of 13, Cydney Livingston had already seen her family crumble under the weight of addiction, incarceration and abuse. But on Aug. 21, 2013, the last of the walls came crashing down with the untimely death of her mother, Carolyn.
Barely a teen, Livingston was the first in her family to be approached by Carolyn’s doctors, who posed an impossible question.
“Should we take her off life support?”
The question, and the decision, continue to loom over Livingston to this day. Five years have passed since the family made that decision for Carolyn, in a coma after a severe heart attack at just 43. However, Carolyn’s presence very much remains, guiding Livingston through the obstacles and accomplishments that have earned her the La Crosse Tribune Extra Effort Award at Central High School.
“She is certainly very deserving of it — her confidence, her resiliency,” said Central High School science teacher Charlie Stoflet. “I couldn’t totally understand what it’s like to lose a parent, how the emotions range over the years. I could see her kind of ebb and flow through the emotions, but I knew she would always bounce back, even with everything on her plate.”
The senior, 18, never had a traditional family life. Born in St. Paul, Livingston and Carolyn moved around the country, Livingston’s father in and out of jail for drug and other offenses and most of her seven half-siblings out of touch. One of Carolyn’s boyfriends, Livingston says, was physically and emotionally abusive to both her mother and Cydney, and future boyfriends came and went, giving Livingston’s life little stability and establishing deep-rooted trust issues.
At around the age of 10, Livingston and her mother went to visit her father in jail, where Carolyn was arrested on the spot, a warrant out for her arrest. It was the first time Livingston learned about drugs, the charges, Carolyn indicated, were related to marijuana.
Carolyn was released after a couple of weeks, and when Livingston was in sixth grade the two moved into Carolyn’s mother Sue’s home in La Crosse. The home environment was stressful, Livingston’s grandfather unable to walk, verbally impaired and suffering hallucinations due to Parkinson’s disease. It was her grandfather’s caregiver who administered CPR when Carolyn suffered a heart attack. Livingston was at church when her mother collapsed, a place that for her will never be the same.
For the next three months, Carolyn cycled between a coma and a vegetative state, at times able to open her eyes and squeeze Livingston’s hand but otherwise unresponsive. Livingston spent the summer by her mother’s side, praying for her recovery, until doctors told her one night in August Carolyn would likely not make it through to morning. If Carolyn did survive, her quality of life would be near non-existent.
It would be the last night Livingston held her mother’s hand, sang to her, hugged her. Letting her go was an impossible choice.
“Telling them to pull the plug was the right decision to do because she was a strong, independent woman who wouldn’t want someone to take care of her,” Livingston said of the decision, which was agonizingly agreed upon by herself and her family after much deliberation and debate.
Livingston stayed stoic, finally allowing herself to grieve when surrounded by her friends after the funeral.
“My mom was very much a second mom to them,” Livingston said.
Sue acquired legal custody of Livingston, a stressful arrangement compounded by their loss. The frequent presence of one of Sue’s friends caused tension, and Livingston felt alone and left behind. Around her, relatives turned to unhealthy ways of coping, and she herself struggled with self harm. The next year, Livingston was diagnosed with bipolar depression.
“I never go to anyone with my problems,” Livingston said. “Just my therapist. I don’t really trust people. My friends always say how strong I am. It feels good to be called strong, but I’ve also got stuff going on.”
Private in her emotions, Livingston is driven in school and extracurriculars, playing tennis, powerlifting, volunteering at the YMCA and Northside Neighborhood Clinic, and serving as vice president of Black Student Unity, a diverse group of students focused on bettering the community and relationships among races. Civil rights have been at the forefront of her mind since a Legacy Keepers trip to Washington and Georgia, motivating her to advocate for minorities.
“Ever since I went, I’ve had kind of an appreciation for everything that my ancestors went through, and a new realization of how much still needs to be done,” Livingston said.
“She’s very strong willed in her beliefs and her opinions,” Stoflet said. “She can really sort out the details. She has great social skills, very personable and great communication skills. She’s really able to read people.”
Livingston challenges herself with a rigorous course load, including AP statistics this semester, and has been accepted to Columbia College Chicago. She has also applied to Concordia University Chicago and Clark Atlanta University, her “dream school.” Livingston will likely study business, hoping to start a cosmetics or hair care line designed for African American women.
Stoflet says he never doubted Livingston would go on to higher education, despite the turmoil in her life. There are have been days when her emotions are a struggle, but Livingston pushes through. Junior year, she kept her mother’s photo in her binder as a reminder to keep going.
“Even though her mother is not here, she has that presence, whether in body or some kind of spirit,” Stoflet said. “She wants to make her mom proud.”
Livingston’s path has been rocky — optimism doesn’t come easy to her — but she is ready to “allow herself to be great.”
“As long as I don’t lose myself, I feel like I can get through anything,” Livingston said. “As long as you keep a good head on your shoulders and do what you need to be happy, and keep pushing through, that’s the most important thing.”
