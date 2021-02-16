Extra Effort: Layo Mendoza meets challenges though art and music

“So many people would misgender me even if they knew my pronouns,” said Mendoza. “I’ve been told that being transgender is just something that I’m following along with because of friends.”

He uses the unisex restroom because he’s not sure which bathroom he can use and wonders if he’ll become taller and more masculine and whether his voice will become deeper when he starts taking testosterone.

“One thing that I always did to help me keep going was just to ignore everyone who thought of me negatively because I don’t want other people’s opinions to put me down,” said Mendoza. “Another way was to be more confident about myself and make myself happy first before anyone else. I am really happy that most of my school was accepting of how I came out.”

Mendoza credits BTHS Principal Dana Eide with educating the staff. Eide says the district’s Positive Behavior Intervention and Supports program, its character education, recognition events and activities work to build a culture where everyone is encouraged to be true to themselves along with ensuring they get the support they need.