Extra Effort: Layo Mendoza meets challenges though art and music

Discovering your identity during the adolescent years can be daunting for many students; it can be particularly daunting for youth who determine they are transgender. Layo Mendoza has first-hand experience navigating that course throughout his high school years.
Because of his efforts to come to terms with his gender identity, the Blair Taylor High School senior has been nominated for the La Crosse Tribune’s Extra Effort award.
“Layo has overcome this by putting the hardships aside and focusing on the good in life,” said Blair Taylor Middle School and High School counselor Cole Van Schyndel. “Layo’s grades and involvement in the community have dramatically increased from ninth grade.”
Mendoza entered the BTSD under a female name, but he now prefers to be called Layo. Because of the confusion regarding his gender, Mendoza found it difficult to know where to fit in. This led him to develop low self-esteem.
“I realized I was transgender in my freshmen year of high school, but when I look back into my childhood, I noticed that I’ve always been transgender but didn’t realize it or know about it up until a few years ago,” said Mendoza. “There are so many challenges that I’ve encountered during these past few years.”
Realizing he’s transgender is only the first step in the difficult journey. He still encounters people who asked him if he’s a boy or girl.
“So many people would misgender me even if they knew my pronouns,” said Mendoza. “I’ve been told that being transgender is just something that I’m following along with because of friends.”
He uses the unisex restroom because he’s not sure which bathroom he can use and wonders if he’ll become taller and more masculine and whether his voice will become deeper when he starts taking testosterone.
“One thing that I always did to help me keep going was just to ignore everyone who thought of me negatively because I don’t want other people’s opinions to put me down,” said Mendoza. “Another way was to be more confident about myself and make myself happy first before anyone else. I am really happy that most of my school was accepting of how I came out.”
Mendoza credits BTHS Principal Dana Eide with educating the staff. Eide says the district’s Positive Behavior Intervention and Supports program, its character education, recognition events and activities work to build a culture where everyone is encouraged to be true to themselves along with ensuring they get the support they need.
“In our school, we have been very intentional about laying the foundation for inclusivity and kindness,” said Eide. “When Layo shared that he is transgender, I praised him for speaking his truth and asked how we can help him feel comfortable in all aspects of the school environment. When I discussed this information with our staff, staff members were very accepting and asked if there is anything else we can do besides refer to him as Layo to help support him. Layo has been instrumental in helping us learn how to support transgender students, and we are grateful for that.”
While the teachers have been referring to the student by his preferred first name, Mendoza says some still need to work on the use of male pronouns.
“Because of being called Layo more, students have been doing it as well and it makes me feel good about who I came out to be,” said Mendoza.
Along with determining his gender, Mendoza has become more confident in his identity through his artistic talents.
“Layo is bright, imaginative and truly has an appreciation for art and music,” said Blair Taylor School District Choir teacher Dean Witz. “In many respects, I feel it is his music and art which have helped him to deal with so many of the challenges of life. He doesn’t seem to be as intimidated by things as much anymore, and he has become increasingly more aware of who he is now. The transition for him has been monumental, and it has given him so much more confidence.
Mendoza wasn’t sure how his parents, Cesar and Jessica, would react when he came out to them.
“I am also very grateful for my family because at first I wasn’t sure on how they would react but luckily I mostly got good feedback on it,” said Mendoza, “and it really means a lot to me.”
Contributing in his community, Mendoza volunteers at the Poynette Library, washes cars at the police station and files records.
After graduation, Mendoza is planning to attend UW-Stout for jewelry and digital art.