Extra Effort: Logan High School's Leah Mattingley balances mental health and academic excellence

Leah Mattingley was 13 years old when her world started to crumble.

In 2017, Leah's father Robert was charged in an online child sex predator sting, and her mother had to file a restraining order against him after he threatened their lives. The turmoil were devastating, and the pain only intensified when Robert died by suicide fewer than two months later.

Leah began therapy after the series of tragedies, but when an incident triggered her PTSD, she shut down, unable to to function and go to school. Her OCD, which had manifested at age 10 but gone untreated, was exacerbated. After multiple inpatient stays at a medical facility, at age 16 Leah made the decision to voluntarily enter a dialectical behavioral therapy residential program to address her mental health.

"I didn't have a life worth living at the time," Leah says. "I was living out of this world."

The Logan High School student spent four months at the inpatient facility, the majority of spring semester 2020, initially with no visitors due to the pandemic and allowed one call a day. Away from her loved ones and the majority of her day dedicated to her treatment, few would have expected Leah to keep up with her school work. But Leah not only kept up with her studies, she excelled, maintaining a 4.0 GPA.

This spring, Leah will graduate first in her class at Logan. For her commitment to her education in the face of extreme circumstances, Leah was nominated for a La Crosse Tribune Extra Effort Award.

"She has been unbelievable in overcoming obstacles," Julie Slaats-Rowe, counselor at Logan High School, wrote on Leah's nomination form.

Her situation, Leah says, "was really challenging," with a limited number of hours available to complete her homework during her inpatient stay. She informed her teachers prior to checking in to the facility and says they were very understanding, allowing her to have extra time or to miss some assignments.

"But I persevered to get it done," Leah says. "It was really important to me that just because I'm asking for help (with my mental health) the rest of my life doesn't have to stop."

Leah found support from her family, best friend: "She doesn't carry me through things, but she is there to support. If I need her, she's there" -- and her teachers. After taking a full load of credits her freshman and sophomore year, Leah allowed herself to breath junior year.

"I had to learn how to say no, and when to take a break from school," Leah says. After dropping a class taught by Lori Kaminski, Leah was expecting some push back, but instead found the compassion she needed.

"She called me and said, 'It's OK, Leah.' She was so supportive. She gave me kindness and when I went back to school she gave me a big hug and asked, 'How are you doing? I'm so glad you're back at school,'" Leah says. "She was genuinely concerned about my well-being, which is amazing."

After a period of virtual learning due to the pandemic, Leah found it difficult to return to the classroom, with her OCD heightened by the coronavirus. Leah currently does two periods a day in person along with some online classes. She is enrolled in medical interpreting classes at Viterbo, with immersive learning opportunities at St. Clare Health Mission.

In addition to her studies, during her time at Logan Leah has participated in National Honor Society, Spanish Club, Rotary Interact and jazz band, and plans to continue studying Spanish/English medical interpreting during college at UW-La Crosse.

She hopes to study abroad for a period, to expand her "cultural competency and lose my bias. I think it is important to not be stuck in your bubble and to not just know La Crosse, but learn about everything you possibly can."

Leah is open about trauma and mental health struggles she has faced, and imparts some advice for others who find themselves overwhelmed.

"The biggest thing I've learned is you can be independent and ask for help," Leah says. "Ask for help before it gets worse, and if it is worse, still ask for help."

