Extra Effort: Logan senior shows tenacity despite a life of tumult

Stability has been a rarity in Dakota Gruen's life, with many of his 18 years spent rotating between households as his mother left and returned repeatedly and loved ones battled health issues.

The turmoil might make others despondent or lead them to find comfort in substances, but Gruen learned to turn to healthy outlets -- sports, volunteering and his education -- that have put him on the path to success and earned him a La Crosse Tribune's Extra Effort Award.

Gruen, a senior at Logan High School, didn't have his father in his life growing up, and his mother suffered from drug addiction. He lived with his grandparents most of the first several years of his life, and then shuffled between their care and his mother's as she was in and out of jail. His mother, Gruen says, was never involved in his schooling and Gruen was often absent while living with her, unaware when he was expected to be in class and without transportation.

Eventually, Gruen's mother lost custody and when his grandparents fell ill, he lived with an aunt until his grandmother was able to resume his care. He wasn't often in contact with his mom, who was unreliable about visits, he says. He had a half brother, who was adopted by a family in another state, but wasn't in contact with him after the age of 7.