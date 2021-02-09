Extra Effort: Logan senior shows tenacity despite a life of tumult

Stability has been a rarity in Dakota Gruen's life, with many of his 18 years spent rotating between households as his mother left and returned repeatedly and loved ones battled health issues.
The turmoil might make others despondent or lead them to find comfort in substances, but Gruen learned to turn to healthy outlets -- sports, volunteering and his education -- that have put him on the path to success and earned him a La Crosse Tribune's Extra Effort Award.
Gruen, a senior at Logan High School, didn't have his father in his life growing up, and his mother suffered from drug addiction. He lived with his grandparents most of the first several years of his life, and then shuffled between their care and his mother's as she was in and out of jail. His mother, Gruen says, was never involved in his schooling and Gruen was often absent while living with her, unaware when he was expected to be in class and without transportation.
Eventually, Gruen's mother lost custody and when his grandparents fell ill, he lived with an aunt until his grandmother was able to resume his care. He wasn't often in contact with his mom, who was unreliable about visits, he says. He had a half brother, who was adopted by a family in another state, but wasn't in contact with him after the age of 7.
"I didn't feel secure. I wondered if she was there enough," says Gruen, who harbored a grudge against his mother until realizing resentment wouldn't improve the situation.
At age 10, he went to live with an uncle, who he regarded as a father figure. He got involved in athletics, excelling at karate. Gruen gave up the sport in middle school, the classes both expensive and time consuming, and took up soccer and basketball. School was difficult with all the changes going on in his life, but Gruen found refuge in sports, "a fun escape that keeps me on track."
At Logan, he continued soccer and added in track, with a focus on sprinting and pole vaulting, and wrestling, along with challenging himself with college prep and advanced classes and enrolling in the AVID (Advancement Via Individual Achievement) program.
Gruen found himself drawn to the sciences, and is currently a student in the La Crosse Health Science Academy medical terminology class, a transcripted course for Western Technical College.
"Dakota has a very demanding academic schedule," says Thomas Kammer, instructor at the La Crosse Health Science Academy, chair of the Logan science department and the head coach of the Logan boy's varsity soccer team. "He works very well with others and is well liked and respected by his peers and teachers...Dakota is a role model student and always finishes what he starts."
Kammer describes Gruen as a "quiet leader both on and off the field" who leads by example and has shown the most improvement of any player during his time on the team.
"His work ethic, attitude and sportsmanship on the field is second to none," Kammer says.
Already busy with academics and athletics, Gruen has consistently reserved time in his schedule for volunteering, assisting at charity fun runs, participating in the Logan Interact club, which supports IFeed, working at soccer clinics for the Rush Thunder TOPS program for players with disabilities, donating blood and playing games with residents at Traditions of La Crescent senior living community.
Gruen has also taken advantage of job shadow opportunities at local hospitals, and hopes to become a physical therapist.
"Talk to any staff member at Logan about Dakota Gruen, and they will say he is an amazing kid," Carrie Harings, social studies teacher at Logan, wrote in Gruen's Extra Effort nomination form. "Dakota is the most responsible, positive, hard working person you will ever meet. His teachers and coaches will attest to the fact that Dakota is forever trying to better himself academically, athletically and personally. Since his freshman year, Dakota has had a plan and a vision for his future."
The extreme effort Gruen puts forth hasn't come without costs. Having long struggled with the "internal belief that reaching out" would make him "a burden" to others, Gruen has previously developed ulcers from extreme stress, and is now more proactive in seeking help when he needs it.
"Don't feel like a bother," Gruen advises. "Don't hold it in."
The coronavirus pandemic, unfortunately, has been an added strain, as Gruen found online classes more difficult to keep up with. Having often sought out teacher assistance during office hours, he has had fewer opportunities to do so, especially now that wrestling practice overlaps, but "I still do the best I can," he says.
Over the summer Gruen faced tribulation when his mother died in July. They had rarely been in touch in recent years, but the loss was still heavy.
"The hardships of Dakota’s life have definitely driven his desire to build a healthy financially strong and stable future," Harings wrote. "Seeing the struggles his mom went through for his entire life have motivated Dakota to get good grades, get into college and set a goal to become a physical therapist. The strength, kindness and determination Dakota exhibits each and every day is an extraordinary site to witness from a person who has faced economic and family related stresses far beyond the norm."
Recently, with members of his uncle's household grappling with health issues which led to frequent studying disruptions, Gruen moved out to live with another relative. The switch during an already chaotic school year was not ideal, but Gruen has maintained a positive attitude and focus, which he attributes to his grandparents, who instilled in him "old school morals" and the importance of education.
He gives credit to his school counselor, pole vault instructor, and several of his teachers at Logan for assisting and encouraging him along the way. Gruen will attend UW-La Crosse next fall, where he plans to major in biology and hopes to participate in pole vault, with the goal of pursuing UWL's physical therapy program after college graduation.
A physical therapy career, Gruen says, would allow him to combine his love of sports and science with his passion for helping others. Compassionate by nature, he has realized the importance of addressing his own needs as well. He strives to create a more stable future for himself, and eventually for a family of his own, than what he had growing up.
For other teens facing hardships and upheaval, Gruen offers this advice: "Take things one step at a time, and think about what's in your best interest."
Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.