Through her faith and firm resolve, Miriam Larson has found purpose in her life, despite struggling with not one, not two, but three illnesses. In recognition of the student’s resilience, Onalaska Luther High School nominated Larson for the La Crosse Tribune’s Extra Effort award.

“Being nominated for this award means a great deal to me because I wasn’t expecting anything in return for just being myself and living my life,” said Larson. “My struggles are a secret to no one, and over the past 16 years of my life, I’ve learned that, somehow, I can make a real difference in somebody else’s life that I would’ve never been able to without the experiences that I have. So, receiving this award has really opened my eyes to the fact that I have touched the lives of many people, even people I didn’t know.”

Larson started exhibiting symptoms of diabetic ketoacidosis at age 2 and was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes in February 2007.

“That was also when my parents began to realize something was very wrong,” said Larson. “When they took me to the hospital, my initial blood tests revealed that my blood glucose levels were far too high to be read on their machines. They immediately started me on insulin therapy to regulate my blood sugars and fluids to flush out the buildup of proteins in my blood.”

Larson was in the hospital for a week instead of the two to three days as was first anticipated because she contracted the flu.

Learning to live with Type 1 diabetes is a lifelong process that includes innumerable ups and downs. However, there was an advantage for Larson receiving the diagnosis while she was still quite young.

“I never really knew what life was like without diabetes,” said Larson. “Then in 2017, I was diagnosed with Grave’s Disease, a hyperthyroid disorder that became the cause of much of my grief. After years of remissions and relapses, I suffered an extremely powerful relapse in May of 2022. It caused me to give up driving for a time while I was undergoing aggressive treatment to regulate my thyroid levels.”

It also caused her to struggle with focus, emotions and sleep, making school and home life more difficult.

In July 2022, she underwent radioiodine therapy to permanently kill her thyroid gland so she could never suffer from Grave’s disease again. This means she now needs to take a thyroid supplement daily for the rest of her life because her body can no longer produce the hormone.

Just when she thought her journey with autoimmune disorders was coming to a close, she was diagnosed with celiac disease in July 2022, forcing her to permanently change her diet. Celiac disease is when eating food containing gluten damages the small intestine. The diagnosis meant a complete overhaul of her diet, which turned out to be beneficial since it helped control her other two disorders.

However, the struggle to be physically well did have an impact on her mental wellbeing.

“The truth is, trying to balance three autoimmune disorders, school and home life had a major psychological impact on me, causing me to develop many self-image problems,” said Larson. “I can honestly say that the only things that got me this far are God and the amazing people He has put in my life. Without them, the feelings of isolation, anxiety and the physical stressors I experienced would have been unbearable.”

Larson’s favorite scripture passage is, “Peace I leave with you; my peace I give to you. I do not give to you as the world gives. Do not let your hearts be troubled and do not be afraid.”

“These words that Jesus spoke have been an anchor of hope and peace through the most impossible times in my life,” said Larson. “They inspired me to keep moving forward and, hopefully, will urge me to inspire others onward on this rugged journey we call life.”

Larson plans to attend Bethany Lutheran College in Mankato, Minn. to study psychology with the goal of becoming a therapist or counselor to help people cope with their disabilities.

