Extra Effort: Melrose-Mindoro senior overcomes loss of parents to help others

Losing her parents in the space of three years didn’t result in Melrose-Mindoro High School senior Daisha Page becoming discouraged and resentful.

“It’s made me take a step back from the world and realize how many kids grow up with hard obstacles in life or horrible parents,” said Page.

Page’s mother passed away when she was 11; then her father passed away when she was 14. In the short time of having her parents in her life, Page commends them for making sure she was going to do positive things in the world.

Recognizing her efforts to build a future after the devastating loss, Page has been nominated for the La Crosse Tribune’s Extra Effort Award.

Page has lived with her grandparents since birth; the grandparents alsohave taken in Page’s siblings and cousins. Page and her siblings were able to see their parents during weekend visits. Although their parents were often physically absent from their lives, Page and her siblings felt their parents gave them what support they could.

“We may not have been with them all the time, but that didn’t change how much they loved us and how much they could be there for us,” said Page

Page appreciates her grandmother’s conscientious effort to make time for each and every one of her grandchildren. Being the eldest, Page helped as much as she could with raising her siblings and cousins.

“I try to help guide them in life and tell them what they are going to need to work on for anything to get easier,” said Page.

Melrose-Mindoro Principal Rick Dobbs has noted Page shows a remarkable work ethic in her efforts to achieve her goals.

“She works for everything she has and takes a lot of pride in that,” said Dobbs. “She doesn’t ask for anything but instead for ways she can earn the things she needs.”

Melrose-Mindoro High School counselor Tammy Leis has known Daisha for only a short time, but says Page is one of the most resilient students she’s worked with in her career. Leis remarks Page has overcome socio-economic hardships and family difficulties due to the death of her mother and father.

“Daisha lived these experiences and has always been able to push forward,” said Leis. “She continues to challenge herself with her course selection, and I believe Daisha will accomplish great things in whichever career she chooses to pursue. Daisha is empathic, a great role model for other students and always willing to give a helping hand.”

In addition to helping with her cousins, Page is also assisting in the school district with students’ education. She is assisting a junior high teacher with classwork. The teacher, Sarah Gilles, admits she hasn’t known Daisha long, but finds the senior high student a valuable asset.

“It has already been so clear how down to earth and helpful she is,” said Gilles. “There is a lot of homework that needs to be graded. Daisha has been my saving grace with that. She takes a stack of homework/tests every day and gets right to work, saving me hours of time each week.

“On top of being so helpful, she is such a genuine person. The second she walks into my room she asks how my day has been, while she’s there, we chat about weekend plans, and when she leaves she wishes me a good rest of the day. Not many high school students would initiate those conversations, so it’s an absolute pleasure to work with her each day.”

Through her involvement with youth, Page has become focused on their wellbeing.

“I just want to give children the best life they can possibly have and be able to succeed to the fullest,” said Page.

As yet, Page hasn’t decided on her future goals. Attending a higher education institution seems out of reach for her unless she is able to acquire financial assistance.

