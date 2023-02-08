Melrose-Mindoro High School senior David Smith considers himself a “hands-on” person, planning to study diesel mechanics at Western Technical College, working on towboats with his father and one day starting his own business flipping tractors.

It’s a plan that reflects the hard work Smith put in during high school to manage mental disability and personal loss.

Smith has attention deficit hyperactive disorder, or ADHD, which created extra hurdles to succeeding in school. Focusing during class, concentrating on tests and staying organized are more difficult, said Smith.

“Four years ago, I wasn’t really organized, I rushed to my classes. Now I know where to go for each class, more organized, have folders for my classes, I’m ready to go in the day,” said Smith.

Smith attributes his academic achievements to his teachers who provide him with helpful reminders and school resources. Taking tests in a different room with additional time provides a quiet environment that limits distractions and helps Smith concentrate. Smith also developed a schedule to finish online work during study halls and complete paper homework outside of school.

A positive attitude also helps Smith power through the barriers to finishing school work.

“It might take me a little longer with projects, but I try my hardest to get them done and keep plugging away at them.”

In his personal life, Smith was still coping with the loss of his sister, who died in an accident just two years before starting high school.

“Outside of school, I used to hang out with her all the time with skiing and that impacted me a lot,” said Smith. “It’s really hard to stay concentrated on stuff without thinking about her because I did all this stuff with her.”

Spending time with friends helped Smith maintain a positive outlook while processing his grief.

“It’s hard, but you get through it. It just didn’t pan out the way you expect life to pan out,” said Smith.

Allison Boudry, business teacher at Melrose-Mindoro, saw Smith grow into a “quiet leader” with strong collaborative skills between his junior and senior year.

“He tended to be on the quieter side, wasn’t always super willing to ask for help or work as much on partner teams, but this year he changed and really opened up a lot more,” said Boudry. “He did a really great job of helping his classmates in ways they didn’t always know that they needed the help. So that was helping with more of the creative problem solving and idea development.”

Whether in the classroom or designing the yearbook for the senior class, Smith is enthusiastic to collaborate with his peers.

“He wanted to hear the perspectives of his partners that he was working with and did a good job of encouraging students who may not have had their voices heard otherwise and encouraging them to share,” said Boudry.

Through an array of elective classes, including carpentry and welding, Smith found subjects he was drawn to and excelled in.

“I like a lot of the hands-on stuff,” Smith said.

A small engines class interested Smith, but left him wanting more. Smith started working on his stepfather’s diesel truck engine and old equipment, and began investigating a career path as a heavy equipment operator.

His father’s experience working on Missouri River towboats fueled Smith’s career ambitions to be a diesel mechanic specializing on river boat engines and equipment. Smith plans to attend Western Technical College to study diesel mechanics, hoping the education will open avenues to work alongside his father.

“I though it was a good job, a really hands-on job, and it would be really cool to work with my dad,” said Smith.

Smith’s parents are divorced, and while Smith enjoys living with his mother, he wished he spent more time with his father. Between Smith’s job pulling canoes in North Bend and his father’s seasonal work in Nebraska, there are few days they can meet in the summer. During the winter, the pair bonds over working together at a ski hill in Wabasha. In addition to serving as a race team coach, Smith sets up ski jumps in the terrain park on weekend nights.

This summer, Smith will join his father as an apprentice diesel mechanic on the Missouri River, where he hopes to learn about maintaining and repairing backhoes used for dredging. While studying at Western, Smith plans to continue working at the ski hill during the winter and find a job as a mechanic for local marine companies during the summer.

Later in life, Smith aspires to open up his own business repairing and restoring old tractors and other heavy farm equipment.

Until then, Smith is enjoying his progress and is excited to design pages for the senior yearbook with his friends.

“I’m really proud that I’ve even made it this far and I’m about to graduate,” said Smith.

Extra Effort partners with the La Crosse Community Foundation. Your non-taxable donations will help boost the scholarships the students receive.

To give online visit at www.laxcommfoundation.com. Checks can be written to Extra Effort Fund and mailed to the Foundation at 401 Main St., Ste. 205, La Crosse, WI 54601.

In Photos and Video: 2022 Extra Effort Awards