Extra Effort: Prairie du Chien senior overcomes arthritis pain, plans medical career

Staying active in her schoolwork and extra-curricular activities has helped Prairie Du Chien High School senior Bree Doll cope with her medical issues. Diagnosed with arthritis of an unknown cause in January 2018, Doll hasn’t let the disorder keep her from making the most of her high school years.

“Bree has suffered with chronic pain since she was younger,” said Natalie White, high school English and creative writing teacher. “Since beginning high school, she has had multiple surgeries, scans and diagnostic tests in an attempt to fix her arthritis pain.

“Academically, Bree has maintained a high honor roll status, though being gone many days of the year. Since her freshman year, Bree has shown that she will not let pain take away her spirit, by joining many sports to sit the sidelines.”

Recognizing her determination to live her life to the fullest despite her medical difficulties, Doll has been nominated for the La Crosse Tribune’s Extra Effort Award.

“Being nominated for this award shows that all of my hard work in class and during recoveries has been noticed,” said Doll. “It feels amazing knowing that my educators saw all of the effort I put into my studies and activities.”

Doll says she has learned more about her body during her high school years. She’s mainly taking medical classes so she can learn about different disorders and the parts of the body they affect.

The high school’s anatomy and physiology/biology teacher Vicki Scott has mentored Doll in the student’s efforts to learn more about medical science. In addition to anatomy and physiology, Doll has been in Scott’s Project Lead the Way biomedical courses for the last two years.

“As long as I have known her, she has taken an interest in the medical field and is always trying to learn more about the human body, mainly because of her own experiences,” said Scott. “Bree has endured many procedures and surgeries that have limited her physical activities, but it has never affected her attitude and spirit. While many teenagers would be frustrated or bitter with the cards she has been dealt, Bree always has a smile on her face and a positive attitude about everything. She is the biggest supporter to her teammates/classmates while she is sidelined from those activities. Bree is a very kind person, with great character; it’s been a pleasure to have her in my classroom.”

Juvenile arthritis develops in youth under the age of 16, affecting 300,000 pre-teen and teens in the United States. The disease causes joint inflammation, swelling, pain and tenderness. Some types have few or no joint symptoms or only affect the skin and internal organs.

“Despite these significant challenges, Bree is consistently positive, supportive of others and always seeking new ways to make the best of her time in high school,” said White. “She is someone who sees challenges as opportunities and because of that, is a tremendous role model to her peers.”

Doll credits music as one of the ways that’s helped her cope with her disorder; she’s learned she is more than a diagnosis. She participates in band, pep band and choir, drumline and percussion ensemble. She has been named soprano 2 section leader, solo and ensemble 1 — classic solo.

“Being in band and choir has brought so much fulfillment in my life,” said Doll. “I’ve been given so many wonderful opportunities. Through choir I learned to be a leader and have confidence I didn’t know I had.”

Also active in various school organizations, Doll has been a member of the International Club, Key Club, Political Science Club, National Honor Society, Health Occupations Students of America and Psychology Club.

She has also been a manager for varsity and junior varsity volleyball teams all four years of high school. She’s also been cheer manager during her sophomore, junior and senior years as well as manager of varsity softball during her junior and senior years. Her manager responsibilities include collecting stats and sometimes videotaping.

“Being manager on multiple sports teams has brought me so many new opportunities and friends,” said Doll. “My teammates and coaches have always been so supportive throughout my recoveries.”

In the greater Prairie du Chien community, Doll has volunteered to distribute gifts to children for Christmas the past two years and has helped with bingo at a nursing home before COVID restrictions were put in place. She has also worked as a cashier with a local retailer.

In addition to Doll, the family includes parents, Michael and Jill; two sisters, Mea and Maci; four cats and a dog. Doll credits her family with helping her through the tough times, especially when she’s convalescing and on bed rest.

“My family has had to do so much just to keep me going,” said Doll. “I could not be more thankful for the woman they’ve made me and for all of their help.”

To obtain her goal of becoming a medical doctor in rheumatology, radiology or anesthesiology, Doll is considering enrolling in a university to study neuroscience on pre-medicine track and to then go on to attend medical school.

The schools she’s considering include Michigan State University, Creighton University, University of Wisconsin-Madison, University of Minnesota-Rochester, University of Iowa and Marquette University.

