Katelyn Tappa lost her best friend when her mother died Aug. 12, 2021.

“You don’t think about losing your parents until you’re older,” Katelyn said. “A girl needs her mom.”

The aftermath of her mother’s death was a dark and difficult time for Katelyn, but she now heads toward graduation from Tomah High School this spring with a career plan and a more optimistic outlook on life. For her determination in the face of personal loss, she has earned a La Crosse Tribune Extra Effort Award.

Katelyn was 16 years old when she said goodbye to her mother, Amy Olson, for the last time. Two years earlier Olson was diagnosed with cancer. Katelyn said the disease was labeled as “terminal right off the bat.”

Katelyn witnessed her mother fight the disease with everything she had, including intense chemotherapy sessions. When her mother died at age 37, it was hard for Katelyn to lose her role model and closest companion.

“We had our share of arguments because I was a really tough kid, but we never went to bed angry with each other,” Katelyn recalled. “My mom was one of those really generous people. She worked for everything she had. Even when things were hard, she was still there for me.”

It wasn’t easy for Katelyn to deal with her emotions in the months after her mother’s death.

“It was a really bad time in my life,” Katelyn said. “I was trying to support my sister when I was falling apart. I was really stuck in a bad loop.”

Katelyn took a job at Walmart in November 2021. She said being employed helped take her mind off her heartache. Finally, by the start of her senior year in September 2022, she had come to terms with her situation.

“I don’t want to say I adjusted to her being gone, but I got to the point where I was like, ‘It hurts really bad, but I have to just keep going; I can’t stop my life,’” she said.

Obstacles still remained. Katelyn and her father had a “rocky relationship” that motivated her to find another place to live. Her first option was to move into her grandmother’s camper, but the plan fell apart due to an electricity problem. That left Katelyn with all her possessions packed inside her vehicle and no place to stay.

That’s when Jason and Julie Stogner stepped up. They had become aware of Katelyn’s situation and offered her a spare futon as she was preparing to live with her grandmother.

“I told them I can’t take their futon because I don’t have place for it,” Katelyn said.

The Stogners responded by offering Katelyn a place to stay at their rural Tomah residence for as long as she needed.

“They are my saviors,” she said. “They had a bed for me. They let me park in the garage. They bought me groceries. I can talk to them about anything.”

She was grateful to be welcomed in a home that includes the couple’s sons who are 5 and 8 years old and a pair of friendly dogs.

“They’re really nice people — they enjoy laughing,” Katelyn said. “Jason told me (the boys) think of me as an older sister ... the dogs don’t bark when I come home anymore.”

Throughout all her life’s transitions, Katelyn managed to keep things together academically. She passed all her classes and pursued activities outside her regular studies. They include working as a teacher’s assistant and a high school office worker. She also assisted with landscaping at the Love Lock bridge in Sparta.

One of Katelyn’s teachers, Liam Fogerty, enjoys her presence in his science fiction/mystery literature class.

“Katelyn is one of my favorite kinds of students because she’s a student with personality,” Fogerty said. “She knows how to goof off, but she knows how to get work done when it’s time to get work done. When it comes to doing the quality of work I expect from seniors, she’s right there.”

After high school, Katelyn will enroll at Salon Professional Academy in Onalaska, where she’ll study for her cosmetology license. She has been interested in hair care since she was a young girl.

“I’ve known for a very long time I’ve wanted to do something like this,” Katelyn said. “My mom had really, really long black curly hair, and before it all fell out with the chemo, I always wanted to play with it and braid it.”

Katelyn is looking forward to a productive life as an adult.

“I just want to be happy, I want to be doing what I love,” she said. “I want to be stable in all aspects of my life. I just want to make sure I have a good life.”

