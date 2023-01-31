Extra Effort: Viroqua senior has clear sense of direction, drive

Lexi Edgerly has a clear sense of direction — the Viroqua High School senior has completed her CNA coursework, and on Jan. 20, she marked her final day at school, as she met her credit graduation requirements.

That sense of direction, her initiative and drive earned her the La Crosse Tribune Extra Effort Award for Viroqua High School.

Edgerly said she will take her final headmaster test on Feb. 19 and then plans on entering the workforce as a CNA with Gundersen Health System in La Crosse. She took her CNA classes at Western Technical College in La Crosse and did her clinicals in a nursing home setting.

She said having clinicals in a nursing home setting helped her decide that that type of setting wasn’t for her. “Clinicals give you an idea of the environment.”

Edgerly’s career goal is to work as a CNA and pursue other opportunities as a nurse later; however, she’s not sure what kind of nursing.

“Right now it’s up in the air,” she said. “Ideally I’d like to be a travel nurse, but I’m not dead set on that, but I do want to be in the medical field. There are so many jobs where you can get a taste of the medical field. My ‘goal’ is nurse, but if I find other opportunities, I’ll pursue them. I haven’t closed that (nursing) option. …”

Edgerly said she decided to take the CNA course because she likes helping and working with people and thought it would be a good fit. She said she had some experience with the medical field through high school classes such as anatomy. So early on Saturday mornings she’d travel to La Crosse for the 10-week course.

In her nomination it was noted Edgerly helps school staff in providing her younger sister guidance during the school day.

“I have a sister with special needs; she’s jumbled at times …,” Edgerly said. “I take her home after school and take her to school. If staff have issues, I’m the first one there because I’m at school. I’m a calming influence on my sister.”

Edgerly said she has grown during her four years of high school.

“I’ve grown a lot in all aspects from eighth-grade me to senior-year me,” she said. “In eighth grade, I did not do my homework.”

She said freshman year was difficult because of COVID-19 and she flunked two classes. “Sophomore year I cracked down on my stuff. I studied and did my assignments. I got myself together and did the work. I wouldn’t be here without that.” Edgerly said when classes were online during COVID-19, there wasn’t in-person help and that was difficult.

Edgerly said she is proud to have been part of the planning and design of the greenhouse that will help provide vegetables for the school lunch program. She said her greenhouse class “designed and kicked off the idea.”

“(Lloyd) Hardy brought it up to us, and we thought it was a joke. He gave it to us as an assignment. We planned the materials of the building.”

In addition to the class helping with the planning of the greenhouse at the end of the 2021-22 school year, they sold flowers and plants to the community to support the Viroqua Area Schools greenhouse.

During her high school years, Edgerly’s inspiration was Amanda Hennessy, a special education teacher who is no longer with the school district.

“Ms. Hennessy was a huge, huge help for me when I failed my classes,” she said. “She’s the reason I graduated early. She made sure I had the classes I needed and helped with homework; she helped me outside of school. She was definitely my No. 1.”

Matthew Mezera, Edgerly’s high school resource teacher who nominated her for the award, wrote in the nomination: “Students like Lexi are rare when describing her work ethic, initiative and drive. She is respectful to teachers, staff and all students.” He added that she has earned her way on the honor roll despite having a learning disability.

“She has a rare combination of someone who is driven to reach her goals, has a plan to reach her goals, and is organized,” Mezera said. “She advocates for what she needs well, and utilizes the people in her life to help her when needed. She is an independent young lady as well.”

Extra Effort partners with the La Crosse Community Foundation. Your non-taxable donations will help boost the scholarships the students receive.

To give online visit at www.laxcommfoundation.com. Checks can be written to Extra Effort Fund and mailed to the Foundation at 401 Main St., Ste. 205, La Crosse, WI 54601.

In Photos and Video: 2022 Extra Effort Awards