Extra Effort: Viroqua senior overcomes learning disability

About the program

La Crosse’s three institutions of higher education — the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse, Viterbo University and Western Technical College — have sponsored the program for all 25 years, providing scholarship support and hosting a year-end reception to honor the winners.

Each year, Extra Effort winners have received thousands of dollars in scholarship money because of the generosity of businesses and individuals who sponsor the program.

Donors include Johns, Flaherty & Collins; the La Crosse Community Foundation through its General Fund, Randy Smith Leadership Fund, Neil P. Hengst Scholarship Fund and Robert and Eleanor Franke Charitable Fund; the Mitchell/Kruck Scholarship, and the American Association of University Women, La Crosse chapter; Trust Point; Fred and Ruth Kurtz of Onalaska; Mary Jo and Shawn Werner, town of Campbell; Jerry Raddatz of Winona, Minn.; Marine Credit Union; and the La Crosse Tribune.