Extra Effort: Viroqua senior overcomes learning disability

Despite her learning disability and family challenges, Chloe Ray isn’t afraid to chart an exceptional career path: The Viroqua High School senior has decided to study American Sign Language to become a sign language interpreter.
“Not a lot of people would go to school for this; I wanted to be different than my friends and family” said Ms. Ray. “I learned some signs in primary school, so as soon as I was in middle school I really wanted to start learning it (American Sign Language).”
ASL uses hand and body motions to communicate with people experiencing hearing deficit or loss. The shape, placement and movement of the hands, as well as facial expressions and body movements, communicate messages silently. Used predominantly in the United States and in many parts of Canada, it’s becoming more accepted by high schools, colleges and universities and qualifies for course credit as a “foreign” language.
Ms. Ray’s decision to become an American Sign Language interpreter was influenced to some degree by her family.
“When my sister was born she had fluids in her ears and it made it really hard for her to hear,” said Ms. Ray. “When my little sister had Birth to 3 (programming), they taught her some sign language.”
The Wisconsin Birth to 3 Program provides special education to support children under the age of 3 diagnosed with disabilities or delays.
Ms. Ray’s mother, Emily, also has difficulty hearing; the cause for her hearing loss is unknown.
“I want to communicate with her even when she can’t hear or is losing the sense to hear,” said Ms. Ray.
In addition to her sister’s and mother’s hearing loss, Ms. Ray has been working to overcome her own learning disability. Because of her determination to succeed, VHS has nominated the student for the La Crosse Tribune’s Extra Effort Award.
Her teachers noticed her struggles with the learning obstacles and her achievements in understanding written expression.
“My learning disability is comprehension,” said Ms. Ray. “I don’t understand everything I read or learn. I have to have things read to me or have people explain the lesson in a simpler form. I have overcome the obstacles of my disability by doing more things on my own.”
Through her hard work, Ms. Ray has become more confident in her abilities to the point she excelled during online learning.
“Chloe has always been a very motivated young lady but struggled to understand assignments at times,” said Amanda Hennessy, VHS special education teacher. “One of her biggest difficulties was asking for help since she was so determined to be independent. Chloe gained confidence with positive reinforcement provided by the staff members working with her as they would point out her strengths and successes. She has definitely had to work longer and harder than most of her peers, but her determination and perseverance have helped her to achieve her goals.”
Ms. Ray realized asking for help from others furthered her ability to develop skills that advanced her independence.
“She isn’t afraid to ask for help if she needs it,” said VHS counselor Jenny Schneider. “She is very driven and hard-working.”
To achieve her career goal, Ms. Ray plans to earn general credits through Western Technical College after graduating from high school and then attend Wausau North Central to earn her associate’s degree in sign language interpreting.