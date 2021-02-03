Extra Effort: West Salem High School senior a model of perseverance

Then came that unforgettable night, when Cruz bested Baker.

“He can hold his own on the courts, and then some,” Kamla said, “but [Anabel] took it to him and beat him once, maybe even twice, during this game [on] that night.”

It was, in part, her super serve, as well as her superior instinct on the courts, that make it an event people still talk about. There was something more, too.

“She’s a very dedicated young lady,” Kamla said.

She’s not the only person who thinks this way, especially off the tennis courts.

Amanda Beld, Cruz’s former middle school teacher and current West Salem associate middle school principal, has known the student since sixth grade.

“Seriously, she will stand out in my mind forever,” Beld said.

As a bilingual student, with English not her first language, Beld said school hasn’t always been easy for Cruz.

“But, in 18 years of being in education, I have never had a kid work as hard as she did,” Beld said.

That also includes out of the classroom, where Beld said she’s the epitome of “the best big sister.”