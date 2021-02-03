Extra Effort: West Salem High School senior a model of perseverance

WEST SALEM – Anabel Cruz Cruz believes if you keep trying you can accomplish anything.
Cruz is this year’s Extra Effort nominee from West Salem High School, where she’s learned how important it is to persevere.
The 17-year-old senior was born in Mexico, but has lived in West Salem since she was a year old. She came from a home with two languages, and she had to become fluent in both.
“It’s not always easy,” Cruz said, “but I do recommend to always keep trying.”
Cruz would like to become a registered nurse, and she has already been accepted to Winona State University. She’s also weighing the option of starting out at Western Technical College in La Crosse.
“Just because it’s closer to home,” she said.
Family is important to Cruz. She has three younger brothers and a sister, as well as her parents. She also has extended family living nearby, with more across the country.
“When I first got here,” Cruz said, “I expected to be something big in the future and make my parents proud. I worked really hard for my parents, just because they did struggle so hard to come to the United States. It’s not really easy.”
Her work ethic hasn’t gone unnoticed.
For example, there was the night Cruz won on the tennis courts against West Salem Coach Brian Baker. It was a success that benefited from a great deal of determination, and it was years in the making.
Julie Kamla, Cruz’s tennis coach and West Salem School District’s administrative assistant for curriculum and technology, said she knew immediately when she met Cruz as a freshman that there was something special about her.
“You knew you could love her,” Kamla said.
Cruz was sweet, kind, and tenacious.
“She was just a dream,” Kamla said.
Soon enough, Kamla met Cruz’s parents. It was then she realized that they spoke little English. Cruz often served as their chief translator.
“I just came to appreciate Anabel’s fluency in English that much more,” she said.
When she started playing tennis on the open courts, Kamla said, Cruz hadn’t had a lot of skills to refine.
“I know she would agree,” Kamla said. “She was pretty atrocious.”
Kamla quickly learned that Cruz was determined to keep getting better.
“I would say the biggest transition in her game came between her sophomore and junior season,” she said. “Her confidence grew and, with that, so did her game.”
Then came that unforgettable night, when Cruz bested Baker.
“He can hold his own on the courts, and then some,” Kamla said, “but [Anabel] took it to him and beat him once, maybe even twice, during this game [on] that night.”
It was, in part, her super serve, as well as her superior instinct on the courts, that make it an event people still talk about. There was something more, too.
“She’s a very dedicated young lady,” Kamla said.
She’s not the only person who thinks this way, especially off the tennis courts.
Amanda Beld, Cruz’s former middle school teacher and current West Salem associate middle school principal, has known the student since sixth grade.
“Seriously, she will stand out in my mind forever,” Beld said.
As a bilingual student, with English not her first language, Beld said school hasn’t always been easy for Cruz.
“But, in 18 years of being in education, I have never had a kid work as hard as she did,” Beld said.
That also includes out of the classroom, where Beld said she’s the epitome of “the best big sister.”
“She’s very fluent in English,” Beld said. “She’s also the oldest [sibling] in her family. So, she helps a lot with the family. She is a support system for everybody, not just herself.”
Having been historically quiet by nature, Beld has seen Cruz change, including her addition to West Salem’s student Link Leaders, who help other students succeed in school.
“I think she’s found her voice now,” she said. “I’m very proud of her.”
Kamla said it will be hard to say farewell to Cruz, who served as a role model for younger players on the tennis team. Kamla said she feel emotional just thinking about Cruz, but then sums up so much of what so many people see as her greatest attributes.
“She is quiet, humble, gracious and fierce,” Kamla said. “She’s got a very bright future.”
Cruz’s nomination for the Extra Effort award was a complete surprise.
“I was honestly shocked,” Cruz said. “I didn’t expect it.”
She does expect to continue with tennis in college.
“Oh, yes, I will,” she said.
And she said it with a lot of determination.
