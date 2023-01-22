Extra Effort: West Salem senior the face of courage after loss of father, sister

“She looks for silver linings in every dark cloud in her life.”

Macey Tauscher has faced devastating loss in the past five years, her father, Ryan, dying in 2017 and her sister Marley in 2022. The West Salem High School senior doesn’t stifle the intense feelings that surface each day, but she also doesn’t let them overshadow her kindness and compassion for others.

“Macey has a big heart,” says Julie Arentz, West Salem High School counselor and one of Macey’s nominators for the La Crosse Tribune Extra Effort Award. “She is so thoughtful and giving when she is the one who deserves the love and attention.”

Macey was still coping with the loss of her father in a car accident when her life changed drastically once again last June, her younger sister dying in a watercraft accident.

“There isn’t a moment that goes by where I don’t think about my sister and dad,” says Macey.

Arentz says Macey was not sure about attending senior year in person due to the upheaval of her life, but with the support of her mother Macey bravely returned for classes in the fall.

“It took a lot of courage on both their parts,” Arentz says, noting the deep, “heartwarming” bond between mother and daughter.

Being at school, and participating in sports including running and pole vaulting, was not easy for Macey, who says, “The compound trauma has created large and extreme amounts of anxiety for me. My brain usually only focuses on thinking about the worst possible outcomes that could happen while I sit in class.”

Macey would find her mind drifting, worrying whether her mom was safe and, when traveling by bus to meets and games, fearful of an accident.

“There are a lot of intrusive thoughts all day, every day, and that impacts my learning and listening,” Macey says. “I have to work extra hard to stay focused and engaged to keep my mind from running away. Grief and trauma are very exhausting, and most days I don’t have the energy to go to school but I do it. I get through it.”

Though often drained emotionally, Angela Elsen, administrative assistant at West Salem High School, says Macey maintains a “get-it-done attitude,” rarely complaining about classes and working hard to keep herself on track.

“I see Macey achieving anything she sets her mind to,” Elsen says. “She is strong, driven, persistent and focused.”

Macey is honest about experiencing “pockets of anger and aggression because life doesn’t seem fair,” but says her faith keeps grounded. She also finds support from the Student Services staff, including Arentz, Elsen, Abby Kemp and SRO Nate Ganrude. They make her feel comfortable being herself, Macey says, and Ganrude “lets me share my feelings no matter what they are and he just listens and doesn’t try to fix it. But (he) also knows when to give advice.”

Macey herself is a sounding board for others, having become more in tune with other’s feelings due to her own loss.

“My social and emotional intelligence in others is very high, and I can usually tell that something is bothering someone just by looking at them,” Macey says. “Since I have been through significant grief and trauma, I can relate to them and offer an ear to listen or words of encouragement.”

Macey finds her own solace at school in the form of the arts, enjoying the hands-on nature of pottery, drawing and painting, which “Allow me to distract myself from my feelings and emotions and are very calming for me.”

Following graduation, Macey plans to attend Western Technical college for her general education credits. Each of her possible career routes match her gifts: cosmetologist to celebrate her artistic side, physical education teacher to utilize her athletic skills and therapist to share her empathy and understanding with others.

“I have some tough decisions to make,” Macey says of her future in the workforce. “We will see where my path takes me.”

