Extra Effort: West Salem's Kylee Gander excels after finding relief for chronic migraines

Kylee Gander was a freshman when she began experiencing chronic migraines, and by the time she approached senior year the headaches were so debilitating her vision would blur and if she stood up quickly the world would turn black.

"My migraines would go on for weeks on end," Kylee says. "It was very hard to focus on anything. Just texting people was hard, let alone doing schoolwork on the computer every day. It was very difficult and challenging."

Kylee missed many days of school due to her condition, whether for doctor appointments or because she was in so much pain she couldn't come to class. After starting senior year at West Salem High School, Kylee left for three weeks in late 2021 to attend a pain clinic at Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minn., where she underwent treatment for her migraines while still putting focus on her academics.

"Maintaining my schoolwork has always been so important me, so I managed to keep it up, and my GPA shows how hard I worked," says Kylee.

Kylee's perseverance did not go unnoticed by the staff at West Salem High School, with counselor Julie Arentz and academic assistance program instructor Rhonda Andres nominating her for a La Crosse Tribune Extra Effort Award.

"Educationally, we worked with her and her team at Mayo to allow Kylee to fully be able to focus on herself and manage her educational requirements upon return. This was easy as Kylee is very driven to do her best," Arentz and Andres said in their nomination. "Kylee has always kept her academics in the forefront. She thrived in online classes during virtual learning and continues to stay on track or even ahead in classes."

At the pain clinic, Kylee learned techniques to help her cope with her migraines, including stress management tools, and is doing "much better." Her family, she says, was there for her every step of the way, and her teachers have been "amazing" in helping her stay on track.

"It's important to have a good support system," Kylee says.

Along with her studies, Kylee has immersed herself in extracurriculars as a member of the INTERACT club, through which she participates in food drives, highway cleanups and other charitable projects, and she is part of the ecology and robotics clubs.

Finding her pet rabbit to be of comfort during her migraine episodes, Kylee four years ago joined the Coulee Region Humane Society's Ambassadors of Love program, taking her bunny to visit nursing homes and schools. She is now working to enter a pair of snakes in the program, Arentz and Andres say, noting, "Kylee has a passion for animals and educating others about them."

Kylee also has an affinity for computer science and programming, which she plans to study at Western Technical College. Her "super driven" dad, Kylee says, inspires her to aim high and excel.

"That's where I get my motivation from," she says.

Kylee is appreciative her pride in her academics and intensive work ethic made such an impression on the team at West Salem High School, saying of her Extra Effort nomination, "It means a lot."

"The reality of it really hasn't sunk in," Kylee says. "I can't believe that they chose me."

Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.

