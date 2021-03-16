Extra Effort: Westby senior likes to get creative

“It definitely shook him,” Rachel Portner added. “It was a really hard thing because he didn’t have the opportunity to really know his biological father growing up. So it was a new relationship, and then it ended very abruptly. It was very sad.”

Sedlmayr said counseling helped him process the loss, and he also began creating his masks that year.

He gives away most of the masks he makes now, and he even takes requests from members of the community. But mask-making isn’t the only way Sedlmayr gets creative — he also enjoys drawing, painting, woodworking and has written a book about a god who lost his memory and fights to get it back.

“Whenever I got upset, I would have a lot of things on my mind at that time,” said Sedlmayr, who noted he restarted writing the book multiple times after embarking on the project six years ago. “And one of those was to put my emotions onto a piece of paper.”

“Dale is a storyteller ...,” added Bob Bothe, Westby High School principal. “He enjoys mythology, he enjoys gaming, he enjoys socialization and now he’s learning how to express himself through storytelling as a writer.”