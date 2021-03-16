Extra Effort: Westby senior likes to get creative

Dale Sedlmayr has a shelf full of clay masks he is in the process of making.
For now, they are all simply red from the earthy matter, but the Westby High School senior will finish each with its own design and color scheme — as he has many times before.
Some of his masks are more simple and resemble something out of a superhero movie. Others are quite complex — like the dragon mask he based off a Dungeons & Dragons character, complete with a snout and individual diamond-shaped scales.
Sedlmayr’s favorite mask, though, is the one he made for a Halloween costume of his. It’s black, gold, red and silver with LED lights that make the eyes glow red.
“I actually managed to wear it,” Sedlmayr said.
Mask-making is just one of the creative outlets he uses to work through his emotions and grapple with a challenging past — which includes a rocky relationship with his biological mother, moving in with a foster family, changing school districts and the death of his biological father just over two years ago.
Those around Sedlmayr say he’s been able to shine through it all, which is why he is a La Crosse Tribune Extra Effort Award recipient.
“He’s just grown so much as a person. He’s turning into a wonderful young man,” said Lynelle Stagman, a special education teacher at Westby who nominated Sedlmayr for the award. “I’m just very proud of him.”
His journey, though, hasn’t been smooth.
Sedlmayr lacked stability throughout his childhood, and he frequently switched school districts — from West Salem, to La Crescent-Hokah, back to West Salem, to La Crosse and back again to West Salem.
All of those changes came before he entered high school, and tensions with his biological mother escalated his freshman year at West Salem. Court sessions for custody of Sedlmayr further strained their relationship and fractured bonds with his siblings.
“I definitely felt like a part of my life had been cut off,” Sedlmayr said.
By June 2018, he had moved in with Rachel and Blais Portner, who met Sedlmayr at church and are now his legal guardians, and transferred school districts to Westby for his sophomore year.
Shortly after the move, Sedlmayr began to regularly contact his biological father — whom he had very rarely spoken with or seen growing up — but more hardship hit.
Just a few months into his sophomore year, Sedlmayr’s biological father died. Although Sedlmayr was able to visit him in a hospital in Texas before he passed, it didn’t make the loss any easier.
“I had been so stressed that week that I just snapped right in the middle of class,” Sedlmayr said. “And I could not come back to school for — I don’t know — a couple days.”
“It definitely shook him,” Rachel Portner added. “It was a really hard thing because he didn’t have the opportunity to really know his biological father growing up. So it was a new relationship, and then it ended very abruptly. It was very sad.”
Sedlmayr said counseling helped him process the loss, and he also began creating his masks that year.
He gives away most of the masks he makes now, and he even takes requests from members of the community. But mask-making isn’t the only way Sedlmayr gets creative — he also enjoys drawing, painting, woodworking and has written a book about a god who lost his memory and fights to get it back.
“Whenever I got upset, I would have a lot of things on my mind at that time,” said Sedlmayr, who noted he restarted writing the book multiple times after embarking on the project six years ago. “And one of those was to put my emotions onto a piece of paper.”
“Dale is a storyteller ...,” added Bob Bothe, Westby High School principal. “He enjoys mythology, he enjoys gaming, he enjoys socialization and now he’s learning how to express himself through storytelling as a writer.”
Sedlmayr hopes to continue creating things in the future — he plans to attend Western Technical College and study graphic design with the goal of becoming a video game designer or animator. He also wants to do a two-year service mission with his church.
But for now, he’ll continue to make clay masks. And he’s already started on a another book.