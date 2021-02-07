Extra Effort: Whitehall senior enjoys helping others

It certainly wasn’t easy, but it brought the group together as they all worked to make sure everyone’s needs were met.

“We’re such a close family,” Pope said. “My brothers are basically my dad. I say they treat me like their daughter.”

Those bonds remain today, and Pope said lessons of selflessness have trickled down to her after years of seeing that trait in her siblings.

So when Pope sees an opportunity to help others, that’s precisely what she does.

Pope currently works as a dietary aid at Gundersen Tri-County Hospital in Whitehall, and, through her church, she has spent time with organizations such as Second Stork and Feed My People.

“I just like doing it just because it brought me closer with the community,” Pope said. “It’s just fun seeing people’s faces light up.”

Pope’s desire to help people was also a driving force as she weighed options for her future.

Pope said she always wanted to be a teacher — she enjoys working with kids — but she had second thoughts after being a TA in a 4K class last year.

“I just did not like it,” Pope said.