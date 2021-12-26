Extra Effort: Whitehall student has 'biggest heart' in serving community

An uncertain home life hasn’t kept Whitehall High School senior Erikka Thomas from realizing she has gifts to share with her family and community. Because if her willingness to share and help, she has been nominated for the La Crosse Tribune’s Extra Effort Award.

“That girl has the biggest heart,” said Thomas’ aunt Donna Christenson. “She’d give up what she had if one of the siblings wanted it. She considered their needs ahead of her own.”

Christenson has helped Thomas and her younger sisters and brother during a disruptive time in their lives. As the children’s parents were going through a divorce, Christenson welcomed her nieces and nephew into her home.

Thomas has been fortunate to have Christenson provide her with guidance. The student credits her aunt with helping her through the hard times.

“She is such a wonderful, caring human being; any time I was having a rough day she would always know what to say to make sure I would be OK,” said Thomas. “I appreciate and love her so much.”

According to Christenson, Thomas’ parents did support their daughter despite their own difficulties, giving Thomas the things she needs to be a successful person.

As she watched her niece step up to encourage her brother and sisters to keep up with their school work, Christenson counseled Thomas to be sure to concentrate on her own future.

“I told her, ‘Think positive,’” said Christenson. “‘You’re not going backward; you’re going forward. Never look back.’”

Thomas’ efforts to meet the challenges in her life didn’t go unnoticed by her school. Meghan Oppelt, WHS 11th and 12th grade English teacher, is one staff member who observed Thomas’ drive to succeed.

“I’ve been Erikka’s English teacher for the last two years,” said Oppelt. “I believe Erikka deserves the (Extra Effort) award because of her strong spirit. She’s bright, kind and continuously works hard to keep a positive attitude and be successful in her classes.”

The nomination for the Extra Effort Award has been gratifying for Thomas.

“Being nominated for this award makes me feel recognized and known,” said Thomas. “It feels good to know that I am being thought of.”

In addition to her school activities, Thomas has been active in 4-H and Girl Scouts and has volunteered in the community fundraising projects.

“Some activities I took part in while I was in those organizations include highway cleanup, community fundraisers, cooking and serving meals to the community, donating clothes and yard work for the elderly,” said Thomas.

Thomas has applied to CVTC and UW-Stout for further education with the goal of pursuing a degree in psychology to prepare to become a therapist.

