Fundraisers take many forms: 5K runs, bake sales, raffle tickets. But Extra Life legitimately puts the “fun” in “fundraiser,” putting a charitable spin on video, role playing and board games.
Founded in 2008, Extra Life: Play Games, Heal Kids unites gamers worldwide each year to raise money for Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals, bringing in more than $50 million in total for young patients in 170 hospitals across the U.S. and Canada. And for the past four years, Coulee Con, La Crosse’s annual gaming convention, with the support of Weirdcards Charitable Club, has raised $4,000 for the Gundersen Health System of La Crosse Children’s Miracle Network Hospital, a sum that climbed even higher this weekend.
The near 900 anticipated attendees of the 2019 Coulee Con, continuing today from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the La Crosse Center, were invited to take part in Extra Life to put their gaming hours toward a good cause. All Extra Life funds raised during the weekend, including those from Weirdcard players, will benefit local patients, going toward meal vouchers, medical equipment, transportation, medication and camp experiences.
“For me it’s really nice you get that face-to-face interaction with your gamers, and this gives me an opportunity to educate people about Extra Life and steward for them the best that I can,” said Rena Cash, program manager for Gundersen CMN.
While the three-day Coulee Con runs a cumulative 34 hours, Extra Life participants aren’t required to do their 24 gaming hours consecutively, with some choosing to spread out their minutes of Catch a Thief, Coulee Caverns and Catan through the Nov. 3 deadline. The day prior is the official Extra Life National Game Day, for those who are up for a hardcore gaming marathon.
“Extra Life is awesome, because you can do any type of gaming,” Cash said. “It could literally be sitting with your phone Candy Crushing if you wanted.”
Cash and her family are devotees of Magic the Gathering, which happens to be the signature game of Weirdcards, a Rochester-based nonprofit that was in turn inspired by Extra Life. Some of the now 30 core volunteers with Weirdcards were participating in the 2016 Extra Life gaming marathon in founder Jason Egginton’s basement when he decided playing cards for a cause “was something we could do every day of the year, not just that day.”
While Weirdcards supports several causes, including Toys for Tots and the American Red Cross, Coulee Con gave the group a kickstart and a special connection to CMN.
“Our first year at Coulee Con, we showed up with a $42 banner from Vistaprint and one box of cards,” Egginton recalled. “Now we’re international. Coulee Con has helped us grow and it’s been fun to see it grow with us.”
Weirdcards member Stacy Winchell, a longtime Magic the Gathering player and competition judge, says playing for a purpose is great way to give back when you are unable to do so financially. The group has now taken its generosity to the next step with the newly created Magickids.org, through which they collect and distribute unused or unwanted Magic the Gathering cards, dice, deck boxes, reference cards and resources to teachers and mentoring programs across the country and in Canada.
The game can help inspire confidence, critical-thinking skills and a sense of belonging, as well as encouraging socialization and a break from smartphones and computers, the group says.
Extra Life is also branching off with the help of Coulee Con founder Josh Hertel, who is working with Cash to build a gaming guild surrounding the charity, with local and regional gaming aficionados taking on tournaments across the country to raise funds for Gundersen CMN.
“Josh is awesome,” Cash enthused. “This is a nice way to continue to build off our partnership.”
For a complete Coulee Con schedule, visit https://tabletop.events/conventions/coulee-con-2019. For more information on Extra Life, or to participate, visit https://www.extra-life.org/. To learn more about Weirdcards, visit https://weirdcards.org.
Sunday tickets for Coulee Con are $5 per individual or $10 family.
