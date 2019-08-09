Eyemart Express in Valley View Mall was evacuated Thursday afternoon after people inside smelled smoke and called firefighters, who found a fire inside the wall.
The La Crosse Fire Department was dispatched to the mall at about 1:50 p.m. Thursday for a fire in the mulch outside the store. While the mulch fire was put out, the callers were concerned the fire may have spread from the mulch into the building.
Fire crews arrived and found no visible smoke or fire outside; however, the strong smell of smoke led to the discovery of wisps of smoke coming from the window casement ledge inside the store.
The store was evacuated, and firefighters found fire inside the wall around a pipe chase cleanout that vented into the exterior of the building, near the fire's origin outside.
Crews extinguished the remaining fire. Evidence suggested the fire may have been smoldering for some time given the confined areas of the wall.
The cause of the fire is under investigation. Damage estimates were not immediately available.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.