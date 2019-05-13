The 2019 La Crosse Interstate Fairest of the Fair contest will be held at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, May 18, at the La Crosse Interstate Fairgrounds in West Salem.
Organized by the La Crosse County Agricultural Society, this year’s event will be hosted by the reigning Fairest of the Fair, Helayna Nerby.
This year’s winner will participate in a state contest at the Wisconsin Association of Fairs in January.
There are six candidates competing for the title:
Macy Carty is the daughter of Joseph and Paula Carty, of Holmen, and is a freshman at the University of Wisconisn-La Crosse. An international business and French major, she hopes to study abroad and later attend law school. She is sponsored by Ironcore Inc.
Anna Jansson is the daughter of Pete Jansson and Mary Temp, of La Crosse, and is a senior at Central High School. She plans to study neuroscience and theater. She is sponsored by JavaVino.
Trisha Jones is the daughter of Merlin and Stacey Jones, of Rockland, and is a freshman at Marian University. She is majoring in elementary and middle school education, with a minor in natural science and athletic coaching. She is sponsored by Golden Hills Auction, Brigan Craig.
Jesse Klein is the daughter of Mike and Missy Klein, of Onalaska, and is a junior at Holmen High School. She is still considering career paths, but loves traveling and activities related to agriculture. She is sponsored by her parents.
Gracie Larson is the daughter of Mark and Cynthia Larson, of La Crosse, and is a freshman at Western Technical College. She hopes to find a career in agribusiness and science technology, and pursue her interest in ministries. She is sponsored by Games People Play.
Kaitlyn Opland is the daughter of Aaron and Nancy Opland, of Mindoro, and is a junior at Melrose-Mindoro High School. She wants to work as a family and marriage counseling therapist. She is sponsored by the Bangor Veterinary Clinic.
All of the candidates have strong background experience in 4-H or other community activities.
