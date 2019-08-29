A long-term women's residential center for drug and alcohol addiction will open in the fall, according to an announcement Thursday by Adult & Teen Challenge of Western Wisconsin, a nonprofit faith-based organization.
The center will hold 14 beds in an "underutilized" wing of the Family & Children's Center on Weston Street that is currently being renovated, said Tita Yutuc, CEO of Family & Children's Center.
"We're happy to be collaborating with (ATCWW) on such an important mission," Yutuc said. "It's such an important need in the community."
Residents will apply on a first-come, first-serve basis to take part in a year-long program, said ATCWW executive director Kevin Schaler. The program has Bible-based curriculum to address physical, emotional and spiritual needs and costs about $2,000 per month, Schaler said.
ATCWW is fundraising for sponsors to help offset program and tuition costs for residents based on their financial need, Schaler said. "We don't ever want to turn away anyone because of costs."
Those interested in taking part in the program don't have to believe in the Christian faith, but they would have to agree to participate in the faith-based group events, Shaler said.
And the center will partner with medical professionals for health assessments, psychiatric care and group therapy, Shaler said.
The program is abstinence based, Schaler said, and doesn't provide medication-assisted treatment for opioid addiction. Medication-assisted treatment combines behavioral therapy and medication to treat substance use disorders.
Residents already taking opioid addiction medication would be tapered off prescription, Schaler said.
"There is a time and place (for medication-assisted treatment), but not for the rest of your life or for long-term recovery," Schaler said.
La Crosse will be Adult & Teen Challenge's 257th location in the United States since the organization opened a residential treatment home in Brooklyn, New York in 1960.
