Faith Build constructs homes, forges relationships

Habitat for Humanity raised the walls on its first Faith Build home in La Crosse last week at 1121 Avon St. The Faith Build program is a collaboration between Habitat for Humanity and the nearly 15 member churches of La Crosse’s Interfaith Leadership Coalition.
The coalition pledged to raise $87,500 and received a matching grant from Thrivent Financial to complete the project. “We’re about 60% of the way there,” said Mark Solyst, a retired pastor and founder of the coalition. “COVID really slowed us down.”
During COVID, “it was hard to put on fundraisers,” said Tom Uphaus, a retired pastor from La Crosse. In addition to individual contributions, Uphaus’ church sponsored a Chicken-Q and English Lutheran filled a truck with building materials which was donated to Habitat’s Re-Store.
As with most Habitat homes, the new owner of the Avon Street property will purchase the residence at market value. Curtis Miller, Habitat’s construction superintendent, noted that it’s more than just a contractual arrangement. “We don’t just build the house, but we build a relationship as well,” he explained.
The new owner, in addition to being gainfully employed, must contribute 400 hours of “sweat equity” to the project. Miller explained that through the liaison, the owner learns valuable construction skills often necessary for future upkeep and maintenance.
For his part, Solyst sees the project as a win-win for the family and community. When you own your own home, you provide a stable place for the family and that often translates into a stable family life, he said. Solyst also added that home ownership creates dignity and generational wealth for people in the bottom economic quartile.
Last weeks’ volunteer workers included 20 students from UW-L’s Upward Bound program. “They had a good learning experience,” grinned Miller.
Habitat for Humanity also sponsors a Vet Build program and will dedicate its latest project at 10th and Hood streets on July 15.