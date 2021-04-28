Faithful America: Petition signatures sent to bishop

The Faithful America petition asking La Crosse Bishop William Callahan to fire Fr. James Altman for spreading deadly vaccine misinformation and breaking COVID-19 protocols gathered more than 10,000 signatures in its first 24 hours, the group said.

Nathan Empsall, executive director of the grassroots Christian organization, said the signatures (11,137 as of this morning) have been emailed to Callahan's office.

He said many petition signers left personal comments for the bishop along with their names, but did not want their names public. Among the comments he shared:

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

• River Falls, WI: “I used to live in the Diocese of La Crosse. My mother is 71 years old and [still sings in a La Crosse-area Catholic choir]. This is unacceptable - this priest needs to be disciplined. He puts my mother’s life on the line with his falsehoods and arrogance. Time for Father Altman to practice the Beatitudes and volunteer at Place of Grace Catholic Worker House.”

.• Leeds, MA: "As a physician who has lost patients to COVID, I am horrified that this man would abuse his position as a priest and endanger the lives of his parishioners and those they come in contact with."