Fall Migration Day plans set in Ferryville

The Ferryville Tourism Council is planning to sponsor the Fall Migration Day from 9-11 a.m. Nov. 12 at River View Park observation platform in downtown Ferryville by the flagpole.

Spotting scopes will be set up for observing the migrating ducks, swans, eagles, and other waterfowl who use the flyway twice each year for their navigation to and from their wintering homes.

Dan Jackson, an expert birder, will be on hand for identification of the birds. This is designed for families as well as individuals who want to watch first hand this movement. 

Treats and handouts will also be available. For more information, check out our Facebook page ferryvillewi or call Joanne White, 608-734-9018.

The Driftless Center in Lansing, Iowa will also be sponsoring birding activities on Nov. 12 as part of their fall birding festival. For more information on their event, look for them on Facebook or on their website.

