Fall rain storms could bring street flooding, La Crosse officials warn

  • Updated
  • 0
La Crosse street flooding

Traffic moving down Third Street during a rainstorm that brought localized flooding in 2016.

La Crosse officials issued a public service announcement Monday reminding of the increased possibility of localized street flooding during fall rain storms.

"As the leaves turn color and fall across the city, residents and city crews alike work to clean up the leaves. Those leaves that are not mulched or hauled away to be composted can end up in the streets where they can wash to and clog storm sewer inlets," the city's utility office said in its statement.

Even small rainfalls can pool up in the streets with clogged drains, it said.

Officials encourage residents to clear the drains and catch basins near their homes if they notice flooding at their intersection, by using a rake or similar tool to remove the leaves.

The city said crews will attend to areas prone to this type of flooding after storms, and if a resident is unable to clear the inlets, they are encouraged to contact the city to assist.

