Families and friends of western Wisconsin workers will meet at 1 p.m. Sunday at Green Island Park in La Crosse to honor workers who died on the job and to call for action on hazards that cause injury, illness and death.
La Crosse Mayor Tim Kabat will read a formal proclamation proclaiming April 28 as Workers Memorial Day in the city.
Rabbi Saul Prombaum of the Congregation Sons of Abraham will provide an invocation prayer.
Deb Marsolek will be featured speaker, remembering her brother Michael, who lost his life while working at a construction site in 2009.
This event is part of International Workers Memorial Day, held annually on April 28, with thousands of groups around the globe uniting under the banner “Mourn for the Dead. Fight for the Living!”
Green Island Park is located at 2312 7th St S., La Crosse.
