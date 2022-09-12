Families can attend Mid West Music Fest free this Saturday

La Crosse families can attend Mid West Music Fest free of charge this Saturday. A grant from the La Crosse Community Foundation means all area families are welcome to enjoy musical artists, entertainment groups and wellness activities.

“Children are intentionally included in our mission to promote music and art in the region and create diverse educational resources for artists, community members and children,” said Mid West Music Fest Executive Director Dylan Hilliker.

True to the mission, fest organizers have a full line-up of family-friendly entertainment late morning and early afternoon on Saturday, including yoga, a makers market, street performances with local singers and songwriters, and performances by Loud Mouth Brass, Tugg, Jae Havoc and Mike Munson.

“One of our funding priorities is to meet a new or growing need felt by a broad segment of the community. Many local families are feeling financially stretched by inflated costs for everyday needs,” said La Crosse Community Foundation CEO Jamie Schloegel. “Making sure all can access the fest’s family-friendly events means local families can share in new arts experiences while enjoying a fun day out together.”

Mid West Music Fest is now in its 13th year. For more information about this year’s festival, visit midwestmusicfest.org.

The La Crosse Community Foundation is a public charity created by and for the people of the La Crosse area. Since the foundation was established in 1930, it has awarded more than $70 million in grants and scholarships. Through connecting people, passion and giving in the La Crosse area, the foundation is dedicated to being trusted stewards of the community's past and future assets.