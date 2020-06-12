Families distraught by decision to permanently dismantle Holmen High School memorial wall

Paugh, who says she would too would prefer her photo taken down rather than those of the students who passed, notes the memorial wall images traveled to the new high school when it was erected in the mid-1990s, and questions why they are just now is considered a source of trauma.

Learning to deal with sadness and death is important, she says, and counters that students don’t seem to be upset during games at the school’s football stadium, Empire Field, “the biggest memorial at the school.” The track and stadium were donated by James Brush of Empire Screen Printing in honor of his late wife.

“There’s no talk of tearing it down because the students are traumatized by the death of Mrs. Brush,” Paugh said.

Paugh is dismayed and angered by the decision and handling of the situation. “This isn’t as easy as having families pick up these plaques and it all goes away.”

Linda has heard from parent’s who were unaware of the Memorial Wall, and would like to see their children’s photos added to a new incarnation as well. She would also be open to alternatives like a memorial garden.

“I’m a big proponent for having a photo and having a name where people can see it and can reflect and remember these kids,” Linda said.

Miller keeps her sister’s memory close at all times, wearing a sapphire ring — Amy’s birthstone. She says she hopes for a resolution that brings peace to the families of all those featured on the memorial wall. Regardless of the outcome, she says will continue to provide the scholarship.

