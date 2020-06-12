Families distraught by decision to permanently dismantle Holmen High School memorial wall

For the past eight years, Mia Stollenwerk’s photo has graced the memorial wall at Holmen High School. This week, the school district said it was taking it down.
The framed picture of Mia, who died in the spring of her freshman year in 2012 from juvenile Huntington’s disease, is one of many that have graced the school’s hallways for the past several decades.
The images and names of staff and students who passed during their time in Holmen High School are a fixture in the school, where the smiling senior photos of graduates past are also displayed.
On Wednesday, Mia’s mother, Linda Murray-Stollenwerk, and fellow district parents received an unexpected missive from district administrator Dr. Kristin Mueller and Holmen High School principal Wayne Sackett asking the family to collect their daughter’s plaque, as the display wall required removal due to the school’s renovation.
Messages left for Mueller and Sackett by the Tribune Friday were not responded to by press time.
“It was never discussed prior to that letter going out,” says Linda. “When I opened the letter I had to read it several times. I thought they were asking us to take the plaques during construction and then they’d take them back. As I read further it became clear the plaques were not going back up.”
The letter, dated June 8, stated as its reasoning, “The School District of Holmen recognizes the loss of a student or staff member has a significant impact on students, staff, families and community. The focus of the district is to support students in their learning. While the district wants to support students and staff who are grieving a loss, memorials can be an ongoing reminder of a traumatic event and can be impossible for students to avoid when located on district property or included in school-wide events. Therefore, the district would like to honor our former students and staff members by returning the plaques from the Memorial Wall to the families of the deceased.”
Linda — who says the memorial wall is “part of the district’s heritage — it’s been there as long as people can remember” — left a message with the school late Wednesday afternoon and posted a copy of the letter to her private Facebook page before making it public that evening at the encouragement of her older daughter.
By midnight, she says, it had been shared more than 600 times, and a former Holmen High School student had started a Change.org petition to reinstate the memorial wall. By Friday, the 5,000-signature goal had been met.
“The community just showed up,” says Linda. “It’s kind of gone from one family’s outrage to a community saying, ‘You can’t take this down.’”
What made the Holmen School District’s decision even more shocking, Linda says, is the support the family received while Mia was a student.
Diagnosed with the crippling Huntington’s disease at age 9, a degenerative illness that killed both her father and grandmother, Mia suffered physical tics, seizures and loss of speech, and became confined to a wheelchair. She was residing in an assisted living facility near the family’s home while she attended the school.
“(The district) always had our family’s best interests in mind — Holmen was the best place for her, and then this happened,” Linda says.
Julie Tangen Miller, a 1995 graduate of Holmen High School whose sister, Amy, was honored on the wall after passing of natural causes junior year in 1997, said the letter about her sister’s plaque didn’t immediately hit her, but after reading Linda’s post the tears began flowing.
“I started processing my own emotions, and it was like losing my family members all over again,” says Miller, whose late mother was a longtime Holmen School District teacher. Since Amy’s death, the Tangen family has sponsored an annual scholarship for a graduating student, with Miller presenting it each year at a banquet in honor of first her sister, then her sister and mother, and now for her deceased father as well. At each year’s scholarship event, she takes a moment to see her sister’s picture.
“It just meant a lot because the Holmen School District meant a lot to me and my family,” Miller says. Over the decades, she has heard from former classmates who pause to find Amy’s plaque, comforted to see her smiling face and reminisce.
Linda is unsatisfied for the School District’s reasoning for not reinstating the Memorial Wall — “They need a better answer than ‘it’s traumatic to students’” — which Mueller elaborated on in a second letter sent June 11.
“In reflection, the communication we recently sent to families regarding the removal of the memorial plaques was not sensitive to the families and the community,” the missive began, noting that “for many, this may have opened a hurtful wound and for that, we are very sorry. While there are families who are upset over this decision, we have families who have expressed gratitude to regain their memorials and place them in locations that are more personal to them.
“Even before the construction project at Holmen High School, the district leadership and the Crisis Response and Recovery Team have been reviewing research and reflecting on best practices addressing trauma and loss regarding permanent memorials.” The letter went on to note the research had been reviewed from entities including the National Association of School Psychologists, American School Counselor Association and the National Center for School Crisis and Bereavement. Excerpts or statistics from the sources cited were not printed in the letter.
“We also recognize that the memorial wall is not a true representation of all students that have lost their lives while students at Holmen,” the letter continued. “In order to be equitable to all students, staff and families who have lost loved ones, we sought out guidance which indicates temporary, nonrenewable or ‘living’ memorials are the best ways to honor those we want to remember. Living memorials might include an annual 5K run/walk, scholarship, donation to charity.”
Mueller closed by saying she would be personally contacting families.
Jamie Paugh, a 1995 Holmen High School graduate with a child in the district, felt the first letter was composed of “heartless, empty words,” and the second response showed the community’s distress “fell on deaf ears.”
“It’s tearing open a lot of old wounds,” says Paugh. “These were kids that we loved and we wanted to remember. A lot of those kids I knew. This is personal to us — these are our friends.”
A school district representative called Miller, who shared her disappointment in the late notice and lack of discussion about the decision, as well as the minimally explained reasoning. She says she is unaware of anyone upset by the tribute, but would like to listen to and understand the concerns of those who are.
“I would never want to hurt anyone, but I’ve only heard positives about it,” Miller says.
Linda said she spoke with Mueller and Sackett by phone Thursday and expressed her dismay, noting that she has yet to hear from students who feel the Memorial Wall was distressing — rather, they are in favor of resurrecting it, she says.
“I told (Mueller and Sackett), ‘You’re throwing the student body under the bus saying you’re doing it for them, but they’re screaming on social media against this,’” Linda said. The suggestion for families to create their own public tribute, she says, is out of the monetary reach for many, and also extremely time consuming and emotionally draining. She speaks from experience, with a Miles for Mia fundraiser held in 2011.
“The day the school district hung their pictures on their wall, they became stewards of their memory,” says Linda, who has requested to speak at the June 22 school board meeting. “It would be very disappointing (if the decision stands). That sends a clear message that they don’t have a place at their school once they’re gone and that’s not right. Our graduation pictures are still up — it’s saying if you didn’t graduate you won’t be remembered.”
A posting of Mueller’s second letter on the School District of Holmen’s Facebook Page currently has more than 150 comments from students and alumni, overwhelmingly angry with statements such as “Please take down my senior picture. I’m ashamed to be part of such a school district,” and “You’re going to ERASE the legacies of these students? And yet I guarantee you’ll have a state of the art display for all of the athletic trophies. What a slap in the face.”
Paugh, who says she would too would prefer her photo taken down rather than those of the students who passed, notes the memorial wall images traveled to the new high school when it was erected in the mid-1990s, and questions why they are just now is considered a source of trauma.
Learning to deal with sadness and death is important, she says, and counters that students don’t seem to be upset during games at the school’s football stadium, Empire Field, “the biggest memorial at the school.” The track and stadium were donated by James Brush of Empire Screen Printing in honor of his late wife.
“There’s no talk of tearing it down because the students are traumatized by the death of Mrs. Brush,” Paugh said.
Paugh is dismayed and angered by the decision and handling of the situation. “This isn’t as easy as having families pick up these plaques and it all goes away.”
Linda has heard from parent’s who were unaware of the Memorial Wall, and would like to see their children’s photos added to a new incarnation as well. She would also be open to alternatives like a memorial garden.
“I’m a big proponent for having a photo and having a name where people can see it and can reflect and remember these kids,” Linda said.
Miller keeps her sister’s memory close at all times, wearing a sapphire ring — Amy’s birthstone. She says she hopes for a resolution that brings peace to the families of all those featured on the memorial wall. Regardless of the outcome, she says will continue to provide the scholarship.
Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.
