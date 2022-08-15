Families find support at Foster Child Funday

“Are you ready to shop?” Rachael Vik smiled down at a child whose head barely reached the top of the registration table in the foyer of La Crosse’s Bethany Church. The little girl was one of dozens of foster kids and their biological siblings geared up for Bethany’s second Foster Child Funday last Saturday -- an event designed to support foster families, but also attract new foster parents.

Vik quickly assigned the visitors to a volunteer who guided them through the maze of tables stacked with backpacks, school supplies, personal care items and racks of kids’ clothing – all free. Even haircuts.

“Last year was our first year,” said Vik. “The church wanted to reach out to the vulnerable of the community. We asked, ‘how can we give them a hand up?’ And this is a hand up, not a hand out.”

As event coordinator, Vik worked with the Mercy Justice team at Bethany that turned out 65 volunteers for the extravaganza which, according to Vik, doubled in attendance over last year. Volunteers like Lisa Cochlin who along with her husband shopped and cooked food enough for over 200 people. Vik also praised local businesses and community donors who helped support the event. Outside the church, other volunteers manned a row of games, bounce houses and the food tent.

Local care providers also showcased resources available to families. Lila Barlow who oversees the Foster Children’s Division at the La Crosse Department of Health and Human Services said there are currently 87 kids in out-of-home care and 15 in group homes. Yet, the Department’s priority is to place the child with either family or friends.

“Ten years ago we had maybe 5% of our kids with family or friends,” said Barlow. “Today we have around 45%.” And in recent months, the church has also made a difference. “Bethany has done a fabulous job helping us out,” added Barlow. “Especially with school supplies.”

Natalie Heise, a volunteer at Safe Families and a certified Host family represented a network of seven local churches that also found a way to assist families - before they spiral down into crisis. “Safe Families is faith based,” explained Heise. We try to get them before they get into the system and support them.”

Heise described Safe Families as relationship based, evidenced by her own care for a baby whose mother is adjusting to school and a job. Heise also recalled an elderly couple who took in a homeless teenager through the Safe Families program and helped her graduate high school, then enroll in college. “Its just so cool to be part of the miracle story. God wants restoration,” Heise said.

Annie Luther-Clements of Bangor is a first-time foster parent with one biological child still at home. She appreciates the little perks such as the “hugs and thank yous,” from her foster child and the joy of seeing his successes. “But there are a lots of ups and downs,” she admitted. Her foster child went home, only to return a few months later. “Last night he had me tuck him in like a taco,” she smiled. “He remembered.”

For more information on foster parenting contact the La Crosse Department of Health and Human Services at 608-785-9872. Safe Families may be reached at 608-844-8475.