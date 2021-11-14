Family & Children’s Center receives $30,000 donation from Dahl Automotive Lube-a-Thon

Dahl Automotive hosted its annual Lube-a-Thon in September, partnering with Family and Children’s Center.
With the support of several area businesses and community partners, Dahl provided a $5 discount on all oil changes and donated $5 to Family & Children’s Center. Guests were encouraged to match Dahl’s $5 donation, and contributions were also made by Dahl team members. The fundraiser was held at all of their locations in Onalaska, La Crosse and Winona during September.
In total, the 13th Annual Lube-a-Thon raised over $30,000 for Family & Children’s Center’s True Blue initiative to end child abuse. Dahl Automotive will present the check to Family & Children’s Center at the Subaru dealership on Monday.
Since its inception in 2008, the annual Lube-a-Thon has raised over $200,000 for local non-profits.