Family & Children’s Center to host Bridges to Better Tomorrows event

Family & Children’s Center is bringing together community members for an inspiring evening during its inaugural Bridges to Better Tomorrows event from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Nov. 10 in La Crosse at Weber Center for the Performing Arts.

Co-chairs for the event are past Board of Directors Chairs, Libby Weber and Laura Eddy. The event is for anyone who has loved FCC for decades or for those who wish to know more about the agency’s prevention, intervention and treatment focus.

Guests will enjoy complimentary hors d’oeuvres and beverages from The Waterfront Restaurant and Tavern. At 6:30 p.m., those in attendance will learn about the ways FCC is helping others, hear heart-touching stories, and enjoy several special surprises including a new reveal. Community members can also learn an exciting way to support the efforts of FCC.

While the event is free, space is limited, and seats are filling fast. Those interested in attending are asked to register at fcconline.org to secure their spot. Guests coming from Winona can sign up for free coach bus transportation to and from the event when they register, at fcconline.org.

“We are facing unprecedented mental health challenges in society in every age group, and this agency is determined to do everything we can to best support families, children and adults,” says Tita Yutuc, CEO/President of FCC. Family & Children’s Center operates 25 programs in five communities: Black River Falls, La Crosse, Sparta and Viroqua, Wis.; and Winona, Minn., serving 4,600 people.

Underwriters for the event are The Weber Group, Merchants Banks and Wieser Brothers General Contractors Inc.

Register at fcconline.org. For more information, email development@fccnetwork.org or call Ellen Hongerholt at 507-459-1989.